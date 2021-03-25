International April: 5 games you should look out for next month

The Australian FA have announced that Tony Gustavsson will be taking charge of his first two games as the Matildas head coach next month, when they meet Germany and the Netherlands on April 11 and 13.

This fixture against Germany will be the Aussies’ first match in over a year - their last coming on March 11 in a women’s Olympic Qualifier victory over Vietnam - securing their qualification for the Games.

The Matildas are currently ranked seventh in the world, five places below Germany. The Netherlands are the fourth best team in the world.

April sees several top international women’s sides face off - here are five other matches to look forward to next month.

5 | Japan v Paraguay | April 8 |

Japan are set to square off with Paraguay in two weeks, with the world’s 10th best ranked women’s nation looking to bounce back from their three previous results, all of which were losses.

The hosts of this year’s Olympics will face Paraguay in the Kirin Challenge Cup, a tournament between the two sides and Panama.

4 | Wales v Canada | April 9 |

Another manager who will take charge of their first game next month is Gemma Grainger. The new Wales head coach faces a tough test when her side meet Canada on April 9.

This will be a great opportunity for not only Grainger to assess the squad, but also new Team GB coach Hege Riise. The likes of Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding, to name a few, are looking to secure their place at the Olympics later this year.

Wales ran out 3-0 winners in their last match, while Canada were beaten 2-0 by Brazil last month.

3 | Spain v The Netherlands | April 9 |

A battle between the 12th and fourth best nations in the world – before The Netherlands meet Australia, they do battle with Spain on April 9.

Despite being eight places below their Dutch opponents, Spain shouldn't be looked over. Jorge Vilda’s side have won their last six matches in a row, including a 13-0 thumping of Azerbaijan last month.

Holland are also in good form, winning their last three games. Arsenal’s Jill Roord was on the scoresheet in two of those three matches, scoring three goals.

It will certainly be an interesting game in just over two weeks.

2 | USA v Sweden | April 10 |

It wouldn’t be exciting unless I mentioned the best nation in the world right?

The United States national team will face Sweden on April 10, coming into the game off the back of winning the SheBelieves Cup. They didn’t concede a goal in the tournament, an achievement that has lasted six matches so far.

The world’s number one ranked international team are also on a 16-game winning streak, in which they’ve scored a staggering 61 goals in this period - that’s on average 3.8 per game.

Sweden will be looking to cause a huge upset when they meet the 2019 World Cup winners, with Peter Gerhardsson’s side on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Who do you think will come out on top in this one?

1 | France v England | April 9 |

Hege Riise will want to extend her 100 percent win record as England caretaker coach when the Lionesses meet France on April 9.

Riise led England to a comfortable 6-0 win over Northern Ireland in her first match in temporary charge last month, handing debuts to several new faces.

France will be a different test for the Lionesses though, with the Blues currently third in the world rankings.

England’s opponents are just one game short of the US in terms on an unbeaten streak, not losing in their last 15 games.

Ellen White will surpass Karen Walker and Fran Williams if she nets two goals in this fixture, making her the third highest goalscorer in Lionesses’ history. This will be a big ask as France have not conceded in their last three matches.

These are just five international games to look forward to next month. Which are you wanting to see most?

