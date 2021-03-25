England U21s European Championships are off to a bitterly disappointing start.

The Young Lions were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland on Thursday afternoon, with Dan Ndoye scoring the only goal of the game.

Manager Aidy Boothroyd was being slated by England fans on social media after the result.

Boothroyd has only won two of the eight matches he's overseen at major tournaments with Euro 2019 also a poor showing - and his side haven't won any of their last five games.

On top of that, his long-ball tactics are totally at odds with the incredible generation of talent that England boast right now at youth level.

Here's the starting XI who lost to Switzerland today:

GK - Aaron Ramsdale

RWB - Max Aarons

CB - Ben Godfrey

CB - Marc Guéhi

CB - Lloyd Kelly

LWB - Dwight McNeil

CM - Tom Davies

CM - Oliver Skipp

RFW - Callum Hudson-Odoi

LFW - Emile Smith Rowe

ST - Eddie Nketiah

Make no mistake, that is a quality set of youngsters.

Unfortunately, it's an all too familiar pattern for Boothroyd. Back in 2019, his side took just one point from their three group games despite having a squad boasting the likes of Phil Foden, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

England desperately need to improve in their upcoming games against Portugal and Croatia.

Otherwise, serious questions are going to be asked of the manager again.

Gareth Southgate has an even bigger responsibility at senior level. We're witnessing another potential 'Golden Generation' and it would be a tremendous pity to see it go to waste.

