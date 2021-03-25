Didier Drogba is undoubtedly one of the greatest strikers of the Premier League era.

Arguably Chelsea’s greatest ever player, the Ivorian scored 164 goals in 381 games for the Blues over the course of two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba won a host of major honours with the west London outfit including four Premier League titles, the same number of FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Without Drogba, it’s fair to assume that Chelsea wouldn’t have lifted the European Cup in 2012.

It was the striker’s dramatic late header that sent the final to extra-time. He then stepped up to convert the winning spot-kick after the game against Bayern Munich went to penalties.

That victory cemented Drogba’s status as a Chelsea legend. Nobody at the Bridge will ever hear a bad word said about him.

In many Chelsea supporters’ eyes, Drogba is the best striker of the Premier League era.

But when FourFourTwo ranked the top 30 Premier League strikers since 1992, Drogba was placed in eighth position, behind Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, Dennis Bergkamp and Luis Suarez.

However, in terms of hold-up play, have we ever seen a better back-to-goal striker than Drogba in the Premier League?

A superb two-minute video showing Drogba producing a ‘masterclass’ in how to play with your back towards goal suggests we probably haven’t.

Watch the video here…

Drogba could hold off even the Premier League’s strongest centre-backs before expertly controlling the ball.

He would then either fashion a goalscoring opportunity for himself or set up a teammate.

We saw this time and time against from Drogba over the course of his Chelsea career.

Now let’s check out some of the reaction to the video…

It’s true that we haven’t seen a striker quite like Drogba since the great man retired in 2018.

They just don’t make ‘em like Didier these days.

