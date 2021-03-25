Alexander Povetkin is one of the most dangerous and brutal boxers currently in the Heavyweight division.

This is exactly what his opponent Dillian Whyte found out when the two faced off last August at Matchroom Boxing HQ, with the Russian inflicting a devastating blow on the Englishman.

Povetkin is known for being a knockout specialist after producing similar results to the likes of Carlos Takam, David Price and Mariusz Wach.

Whyte out

But out of all of his KOs, one, in particular, has been made into a viral clip online that has almost reached 1 million views on YouTube alone, with the fight screened live on Sky Sports Box Office on the night.

Povetkin has only ever lost twice in his career, leaving his record at 36-2-1 with 25 wins coming by way of knockout.

However, he made sure that he got through Whyte despite being outclassed for most of the fight. This changed in the fifth round as Povetkin connected with a beautiful left uppercut to put Whyte out for the count.

Whyte immediately exercised the clause in his side of the contract for a rematch that takes place this Saturday, with the winner moving closer to a shot at the WBC Heavyweight title with Tyson Fury.

But according to Box.Live, both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are above both fighters in the rankings. Time will tell whether Povetkin will get his chance if he wins again this weekend.

