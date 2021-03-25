Opinion: Debunking the criticisms to Megan Rapinoe’s White House speech

Megan Rapinoe will forever be engraved in footballing history for her performances on the pitch. Yet, it’s her activism away from the field –– which includes advocating LGBT organisations, co-founding gender-neutral lifestyle brands and most pertinently, fighting the battle for player equality –– which has cemented her as a global icon.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden met with Rapinoe and others from the American national side to mark Equal Pay Day.

Speaking in her live address to the House Oversight Committee, Rapinoe stressed: “I’ve been devalued, I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman.

“You see, despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do,” Rapinoe exemplified.

“For each trophy, of which there are many, and for each win, for each tie and for each time we play, it’s less.”

While many were quick to praise Rapinoe for her words, as has become customary on social media, others incited negativity towards Rapinoe and her teammates.

“Nobody cares,” was, of course, a statement regularly bound about. “They’re not as good as the men,” was another refreshingly original phrase. “They don’t generate the same revenue,” was the more calculated response from those we can only presume to be economic experts?

Given the backlash to Rapinoe’s speech, where every word uttered was analysed in as much detail needed to find a globule of scrutiny –– it seems only fair to quash some of this ignorant rhetoric that has developed on Twitter.

Let’s start with a tweet from Liz Wheeler, an American conservative political commentator. Wheeler asserted that: “Megan Rapinoe’s job isn’t playing soccer. It’s generating revenue. She generates revenue by playing soccer. She doesn’t generate nearly as much as the men, therefore she isn’t doing the same job. Also men & women are different & she’s not good enough to play on a men’s team.”

Firstly, contrary to what Wheeler thinks, Rapinoe’s job quite literally is playing football. Otherwise known as being a professional athlete, she is paid to play domestic and international football to help her side to victory.

Though performing well could conceivably increase revenue, football teams use marketing teams and financial teams, among other parts of the business, to generate profit –– it’s not the players' job to do this.

By this same logic, Jennifer Lawrence is not an actress but merely a slave to the billion-dollar film industry. Rihanna is not a music artist, but rather a money-making commodity to Jay Z’s record label.

When comparing revenue generated across the US men and women’s teams, it’s not easy to find definitive data. Are we talking net revenue, gross revenue or total revenue? Do we consider how many matches each team has played that year, factor in tournament bonuses or discount team expenses?

While it may be true that the men’s national team produces more money than the women’s game on occasion, as the Washington Post reports, the women’s side has held its own in recent years, especially since their 2015 World Cup win.

Nike chief executive Mark Parker also reported that the U.S. Women's National Team’s home shirt from the 2019 World Cup is their best-selling jersey “men’s or women’s” ever sold in one season.

Other criticisms have pointed towards Rapinoe’s existing wealth, questioning the need for her to be so resolute in her cause.

Andrew Kerr, an Investigative Reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation, argued that: “Rapinoe has earned an estimated $3 to $3.5 million kicking soccer balls for a living and her fiance Sue Bird has raked in $5 to $8 million playing basketball. Perhaps find someone who isn't in the top .1% to champion this cause.”

Of course, Kerr isn’t wrong when he says that Rapinoe earns a lot of money. After all, she’s a global icon of women’s football, who despite not earning as much as her male counterparts, can still profit from earning her general salary, merchandise deals and brand endorsements.

But consider finding someone who doesn’t hold Rapinoe’s status, who doesn’t command the same influence, and it becomes apparent that the movement for equality just wouldn’t get the recognition.

It takes a renowned figure, a revered figure, a respected figure, to stand up for women everywhere. To generate the platform needed to spread the message and be a voice for all.

Many have campaigned for equality in the past, but few have the chance like Rapinoe to speak at the White House and attract global attention to the movement. In this way, Rapinoe is not just a champion for women’s football, but women’s sport in general.

Equally, Serena Williams is another female athlete who earns a lot of money. Yet, it took a figure of her stature, alongside support from top male players such as Andy Murray and Roger Federer, for tennis to introduce equal prize money.

In an era where a new landmark multi-million-pound deal has been announced with broadcasters to show the Women’s Super League –– where 86,000 people packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the Women’s World T20 final, and where this week’s Champions League lunchtime kick-offs were streamed by over 600,000 people –– there are plenty of people who have discovered the joys of women’s sport.

And ask yourself, if you’re still that person that can’t accept the women’s game as equal, even as others around you come to terms with the idea –– consider that maybe, the problem isn’t with women’s sport, but with you.

