Wolves continue to pursue Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho

Wolves remain interested in Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

What is the latest transfer news involving Carvalho?

Carvalho was linked with a move to Wolves in January but the transfer failed to materialise.

The club are still keen on the 28-year-old, though, whilst Leicester are also monitoring his situation.

How much is Carvalho worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt currently value Carvalho at £13.5m.

The deep-lying midfielder is coming towards the end of his third season at Betis, and has two years remaining on his contract at the club.

What are Carvalho's stats this season?

Carvalho has featured regularly for Betis this year, appearing in 21 top-flight matches.

He has scored twice in La Liga in 2020/21, including against Real Madrid back in September. By contrast, Ruben Neves has netted five times in the Premier League for Wolves, whilst Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker have only found the net once between them.

Carvalho's dribbling numbers are also impressive. As per WhoScored, he has completed 18 successful dribbles this term. Moutinho and Neves have recorded 10 and 9, respectively.

What did Alex Goncalves say about Carvalho?

Analysing Carvalho's game for Tuga Scout, Alex Goncalves broke down what makes the Portuguese international such an in-demand talent.

He said: "Though he doesn't have a great deal of pace it simply doesn't matter. Every other attribute you require in a box to box type player is near perfect, and his all-round class means that even if he does sometimes seem to just stroll about the pitch, he's almost always in full control of the midfield battle and in the right place at the right time.

"And when he's in possession and charging forward, he's very difficult to stop."

Is Carvalho the ideal replacement for Moutinho?

Moutinho turns 35 later this year, and has just a year left on his contract at Molineux. With that in mind, it is time for Wolves to think about who they should replace him with.

Carvalho could be the perfect candidate to come in and fill his role. Having collected 63 caps for his country, Carvalho is an experienced professional who has shown his class over the years.

His ability to snuff out danger could also allow Wolves' other midfielders to have more of an impact higher up the pitch.

Neves has found the target on five occasions since the turn of the year, demonstrating that he is capable of chipping in with useful goals.

By bringing in Carvalho, Neves may be able to play further forwards more regularly, offering Wolves more of an attacking threat from midfield next season.

