Leah Williamson on how big the North London derby is to her

The North London derby is on Saturday, with Arsenal travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit eighth in the table, while the Gunners lie four places above them in fourth.

Versatile Arsenal midfielder and defender Leah Williamson recently spoke to YouTube channel UMM ahead of the match, with the account describing the video as follows:

"In advance of the North London Derby this weekend against Spurs, Arsenal's Leah Williamson sits down with Harry Pinero in an exclusive interview for UMM in the latest episode of 'Assumptions' - where some of the biggest footballers in the world answer the audience's burning true or false questions about them.

"The Arsenal star gives a hilarious insight into all things football and beyond, revealing fellow Gunners defender Rob Holding's love of country music, what it's like facing Vivienne Miedema in training and her pride at fulfilling her dream to play for her childhood club - and at having never lost to Spurs in her career."

Williamson, who has played 15 games for the Gunners in the WSL so far this season, is yet to lose against Tottenham in her career.

The last time the two teams met was in League Cup action in November, when Arsenal were victorious on penalties. When the pair last faced off in league action last season, the Gunners ran out 6-1 winners.

Leah expressed how happy she is to be part of the Arsenal team, admitting she has supported the club all her life.

"I lived the dream didn't I? My family are big Gunner fans and I always have been. So yeah, a dream come true."

The North London derby holds the record attendance for a WSL game – over 38,000 fans watched the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019. Williamson expressed how big that day was for her.

"It was the first time in my life that I felt like a proper footballer," she said.

"Like how I imagine male footballers to feel. We had a proper away section for the fans, which in women's football doesn't happen that often," she added.

She summarised the derby by saying.

"Those moments are what I play for, I love them!"

