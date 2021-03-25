Derby County news: Journalist delivers fresh takeover update

Derby County's underwhelming 2020/21 campaign faltered once again last weekend as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

Without a win in their last seven in the Championship, the Rams could be in danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight if they continue to struggle following the international break.

Whilst manager Wayne Rooney will be looking to transform his side's fortunes in the coming weeks, off-the-field matters at Derby continue to dominate the headlines.

After it was revealed last week that Sheikh Khaled's proposed takeover of the club had collapsed due to the fact that his Bin Zayed International Group were unable to provide the funds needed to complete a deal, a fresh update has now emerged regarding the future of the Rams.

Speaking on the latest episode of Steve Bloomer's Washing podcast (as cited by derbycounty.news), Telegraph journalist John Percy revealed that Derby are attracting interest from three potential suitors.

Whilst two of the parties are unnamed, Spanish businessman Erik Alonso is still in the frame for a potential takeover after initially being linked with the Rams earlier this month.

Making reference to the current situation at Pride Park, Percy said: "I've been told that the other two [suitors] - along with Alonso - are credible.

"One of them was described as 'a dream come true' if it was to happen."

Percy later added: "I do believe it's someone connected to a leading football agent, I'm obviously none the wiser at the moment.

"But it was told to me that, if they can get this one over the line, which, from my information, isn't as advanced as the other ones - this would be a very, very good one, so watch this space."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Derby couldn't afford to pay their players on time earlier this year, it is imperative that they find a new owner as soon as possible in order to avoid more financial difficulties.

Although current owner Mel Morris has said that he will continue to bankroll the club until a takeover is completed, the Rams may not be in a healthy position heading into the upcoming transfer window if progress cannot be made.

Providing that Rooney does guide Derby to safety, he may be able to build a squad capable of achieving success in the Championship if he receives financial backing from a new owner.

However, a failure to secure financial investment may force the Rams to sell some of their most valued assets which in turn will have a detrimental impact on their fortunes next season.

