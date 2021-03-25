Sheffield Wednesday news: Sam Hutchinson injury update revealed

Sheffield Wednesday finally gave their supporters a reason to believe in what would be an almighty escape from the jaws of relegation this season by securing an impressive victory over Barnsley last weekend.

Despite entering the fixture as underdogs due to the fact that the Tykes had won nine of their previous ten league games, the Owls sealed all three points at Oakwell thanks to a brace from Jordan Rhodes.

Whilst Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to guide his side to safety, he has been handed a fitness boost ahead of next month's clash with Watford.

As confirmed by the club's official Twitter account, Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson returned to training yesterday after missing his side's showdown with Barnsley due to injury.

Since rejoining Wednesday earlier this year on a short-term basis following a brief stint in Cyprus with FC Pafos, the 31-year-old has established himself as a key player at Hillsborough.

During the 13 appearances that he has made for the Owls so far this season, Hutchinson has helped his side secure three victories.

Yet to trigger a clause in his existing deal which will extend his stay at the club for another year, the former Chelsea man will be determined to play a key role in the club's fight for survival in the coming weeks.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Hutchinson has started 13 of his side's last 15 games in the second-tier, Wednesday will be glad to see him making progress in terms of his fitness ahead of the hectic Easter period in the Championship.

With his side set to play six games in the space of 22 days, Moore may need to rotate his squad in order to have the best chance of securing a healthy amount of points and thus Hutchinson's capability of playing in midfield as well at centre-back will be useful.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls know that picking up victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the season will put their rivals under a considerable amount of pressure.

Given that Hutchinson has made 165 appearances in the second-tier during his career, he could use the experience that he has gained over the years to help Wednesday in their quest for survival.

News Now - Sport News