Hype for Euro 2020 is swelling towards fever pitch right now.

Don't get me wrong, I'm twiddling my thumbs as much as the next football fan as we wade deeper into the international break, but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't getting me excited for the summer.

Besides, if the absolute limbs and chants of 'it's coming home' from 2018 are anything to go by, then there's good reason to think we're in store for another brilliant few weeks of footballing action.

Euro 2020 fast approaching

As a result, you'll have to forgive me for waving off the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for a second and turning my attention to the international football that really matters in 2021.

And although I'm sure millions of fans will be staunchly campaigning for their own nations this summer, a big part of international tournaments is about enjoying other games as a neutral.

As such, there's always a hunger for the best players to deliver their optimal performances on the biggest stage - and we wanted to hone in on some of those A-list European footballers today.

No Haaland, Van Dijk or Oblak

That's because I've set myself the task of naming the best XI of players who are likely to appear at this summer's European Championships.

So, yes, that means the likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Jan Oblak won't be appearing because their nations sadly failed to qualify for the tournament.

And we're also erring on the side of caution when it comes to Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard and others as they race to regain fitness in time to represent their countries.

Best Euro 2020 XI

But disclaimers aside, prepare yourself for controversy and debate in equal measure as I unveil the GIVEMESPORT best XI of players at Euro 2020 down below:

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Woof, what a tough choice. It's by the finest of margins that we give Courtois, who has been a clean sheet machine at Real Madrid over the last 18 months, the nod over Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen.

RB: Joao Cancelo (Portugal)

A real-life FIFA Street player, you could probably deploy Cancelo in any position in this team and watch him drop a world-class performance, dominating every blade of grass for Manchester City this season.

CB: Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Not the omnipotent force he used to be, but the free-scoring Real legend is still one of the finest defenders in the game and in our eyes, offers more reliability than Raphael Varane and Matthijs de Ligt.

CB: Ruben Dias (Portugal)

With an impact at City to rival that of Van Dijk's at Liverpool, Dias could well close out the summer with the Euro 2020 trophy and PFA Player of the Year award if he maintains his Herculean form.

LB: Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

Don't hurt me, please. I can hear you shouting David Alaba's name and typing out countless French full-backs, but Robertson is still the world's best left-back outside of Alphonso Davies for me.

CM: Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

The hipster's choice for the 2020 Ballon d'Or winner, Kimmich is arguably the most well-rounded and dynamic force of nature in world football and an absolute shoo-in for this XI.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

With goals and assists coming out of his ears at Manchester United, as well as an insatiable attitude to bomb up and down the pitch, Fernandes sneaks ahead of Ilkay Gundogan in a hugely-competitive position.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

One of the easier selections on the pitch. De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League and could have a historic quadruple in his trophy cabinet by the time he plays at Euro 2020.

RW: Kylian Mbappe (France)

It says everything about just how incredible Mbappe is at just 22 years old that a record of 30 goals in 36 outings this season is being viewed as an average output for the future Ballon d'Or winner.

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Like, obviously. Lewandowski is the best player in the world right now, romping his way to the European Golden Boot with a mind-blowing record of 35 goals in just 25 Bundesliga appearances.

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

We just couldn't resist. It would be nothing short of lunacy to eject the second-greatest international goalscorer in history and joint all-time record goalscorer at the Euros who inspired Portugal to glory in 2016.

An unbeatable XI

If that's not an unbeatable team, then we don't know what is because you could probably argue that it's only an Oblak, Lionel Messi and Neymar away from being the best XI in all of world football.

Well, I'm sure that statement alone is cause for controversy, but whether you agree with our final line-up or not, I think you'd be hard-pressed to argue that it wouldn't go all the way to victory.

Besides, if you could select that XI of seven nations at the peak of their powers this summer, then Euro 2020 would be over before it even started.

