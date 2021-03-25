Norwich City news: Canaries linked with move for Cardiff City midfielder

Following a dismal 2019/20 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, Norwich City have taken the second-tier by storm this season.

Under the guidance of manager Daniel Farke, the Canaries have produced an outstanding level of consistency in the Championship which has allowed them to climb to the top of the standings.

Eight points clear of their nearest challengers Watford, Norwich are now within touching distance of an immediate return to the top-flight and will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run to 11 games when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End on April 2nd.

Although Farke will be focused on guiding his side to glory between now and May, he could already be looking at ways to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Daily Mail, Norwich are weighing up a move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks who is also attracting interest from Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old, who is understood to be valued at £7m by the Welsh outfit, has provided six goal contributions in 36 appearances for the Bluebirds who have emerged as contenders for a play-off place in the Championship in recent weeks.

Despite being an ever-present in Cardiff's side, Vaulks was not given the opportunity to add to the six caps that he has earned for Wales as he was left out of the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers by caretaker manager Rob Page.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Norwich if they can convince Vaulks to join the club this summer.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.81, the midfielder has made 1.2 tackles and one key pass per game which is the joint third-highest total at Cardiff.

Capable of playing in a more advanced central role as well as in a defensive midfield position, Vaulks could add some versatility to Norwich's squad which will need to be improved upon if they are to achieve success in the Premier League next season.

Whilst Cardiff currently value Vaulks at £7m, this figure could increase or even decrease depending on what division they find themselves in later this year and thus the Canaries will need to be flexible with their budget if they are thinking of making a move.

