Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play a key role in Paul Pogba potentially joining Juventus.

Following a challenging campaign for the Bianconeri, Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a return to the Spanish capital.

Romano recently shared that if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to part ways with Juve, then the door could open the door for the Turin-based outfit to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

What did Romano say?

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, Romano shared how Ronaldo's potential departure will play a vital role in bringing Pogba back to Turin.

"The big dream for Juventus is Paul Pogba, it’s always been Paul Pogba," the journalist shared on his podcast from 13:44 onwards.

"Many times we say they wanted him and they were planning to sign him last summer. So Paul Pogba is the dream for Juventus and let's see what happens with Manchester United.

"But if they sell Ronaldo, this would be key to signing Paul Pogba. If they don’t then this won’t be easy."

What is Ronaldo's situation at Juventus?

The 171-cap international joined the Turin-based side for a reported £105m during the summer of 2018 but Ronaldo could potentially be on the move once again.

According to MARCA, Ronaldo joined the Italian outfit to be at the centre of a project to help lead Juventus to Champions League glory.

However, the club have been eliminated in the round of 16 two years on the trot and the Portuguese forward is now reportedly interested in making a return to the Spanish capital.

What is Pogba's situation at Old Trafford?

This season, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola caused quite the stir as he announced that his client wasn't happy at the club and that he needed to leave the Red Devils.

According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman is currently valued at £54m and his United contract doesn't expire until 2022. Therefore, United may want to take this summer as an opportunity to cash in on their club-record signing.

The 28-year-old has made just 19 Premier League appearances this season and has struggled with injuries, as he's already missed 14 games.



