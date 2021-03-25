Cristiano Ronaldo: Rival fans react on Twitter after Man Utd transfer claim

Football fans have reacted to Andy Goldstein's comments that Manchester United should re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the Italian giants sitting in third and already out of the Champions League, it's been a difficult season for Ronaldo and Juventus. Criticised by Fabio Capello as Andrea Pirlo's team crashed out of Europe, he has been linked with a return to Real Madrid.

However, at 36, talkSPORT's Drive co-host Goldstein believes Ronaldo will be a valuable addition to the Red Devils and can still make an impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The die-hard United fan answered the question on the radio station's show about whether the Biaconeri forward would be a good signing this summer.

“My view is: Yes. They can get him for an absolute bargain. I know they’ve got to pay wages but it will probably only cost him £20-£25m. Does he improve that side? Yes, he does," Goldstein said.

“What experience does he give someone like Dan James? It’s worth his weight in gold. He can sell shirts.

“It will be unbelievable for Ronaldo to finish his career at United. He won’t be starting every week, he’d only play the big games.

“You can play him anywhere across the front three and imagine Bruno supplying the bullets to him.”

A number of fans responded to talkSPORT's tweet and voiced their opinions on the matter.

A couple of users highlighted the fact that this potential signing may be to do with his reputation rather than his current ability.

"Sad really just another typical Utd showbiz signing nothing to do with football and the fact he’s a nearly 40-year-old has been whose admittedly fabulous playing days are now well behind him. They do love an old man at Utd," one account said.

United are no stranger to bringing in ageing greats, as they signed a then 33-year-old Edinson Cavani on a short-term deal this year. Indeed, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Henrik Larsson have all moved to Old Trafford at advanced ages too.

On the other hand, a few supporters took advantage of talkSPORT's wording of their tweet and made a dig at the Old Trafford club. A number of supporters labeled United as "desperate" for wanting to bring in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with one fan also claiming "he's finished".

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

From a sole marketing and business perspective, it would make financial sense to bring Ronaldo back to Manchester. As Goldstein mentions, the club would make a fortune in shirt sales and this would also further create a number of commercial opportunities for the club.

It's an extremely similar situation to the signing of Ibrahimovic. The Red Devils secured the Swede's services on a free transfer but ultimately managed to make £76m in shirt sales alone.

However, from a football point of view, you do wonder how much of an impact Ronaldo will make at Old Trafford. At his age, he is surely not a long-term project and his sizeable wages would mean he would have to play as regularly as he did in his first stint at the club to get any kind of value, potentially holding back the likes of Mason Greenwood.

News Now - Sport News