Spurs eyeing Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez, Giovani Lo Celso's partner in crime

Tottenham Hotspur are looking into the prospect of signing Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez in the summer transfer window.

Amid Gareth Bale's claim that he'll be returning to Real Madrid this summer, Sky Sports have reported that Gonzalez is one of two players Spurs are tracking ahead of a potential summer bid.

The Bundesliga outfit are holding out for a £27m fee for the five-cap Argentina international, while the other player in question is Jonathan Bamba, who has been in excellent form for Lille in Ligue 1 this season.

Progress at Stuttgart

Gonzalez signed for Stuttgart in July 2018 and struggled to make a major impression during his maiden campaign.

He scored two goals as Stuttgart were relegated from the top flight but he discovered his mojo in the second tier, scoring 14 goals in 21 starts to help his side clinch automatic promotion at the first time of asking.

With his stock already in the ascendancy following his series of eye-catching displays in Bundesliga II, the 22-year-old has stepped up another level in 2020/21 and notched six goals in 15 appearances during what has been an injury-hit season.

The naturally left-footed attacker has featured in a left-wing berth but he does most of his damage when deployed as a centre-forward.

Giovani Lo Celso chemistry

It turns out that Gonzalez has already started to establish an understanding with Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Lionel Scaloni handed Gonzalez his first competitive cap for Argentina in a World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay back in November 2020, and he repaid his manager's faith by scoring a 41st minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Lo Celso was the provider and both players were selected to start their next qualifier against Peru five days later.

After just 17 minutes of action, that duo were at it again: Lo Celso set up Gonzalez for Argentina's opener before Lautaro Martinez secured the 2-0 victory in the 28th minute.

Gonzalez and Lo Celso have combined to goal scoring effect twice in just 133 minutes of action, and that can only be a positive indicator of what's to come if Spurs are able to secure his signature.

Shades of Mario Kempes

In terms of superstar comparisons, Gonzalez seems to attract more than most.

He began his career in his native Argentina with Argentinos, and his manager Afredo Berti compared him to one of the greatest players in his country's history: "He reminds me of Mario Kempes."

If that wasn't enough, the exciting up-and-coming South American has followed in the footsteps of Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona by initially making his name at Argentinos.

Still not convinced? Well, stylistically he's been compared to the former Spanish goal machine Raul in a player profile piece produced by Bundesliga.com.

"The Argentine has the pace, finesse, intelligent movement and classy left foot that enabled the Spain, Real Madrid and Schalke legend to plunder 429 goals in 1018 competitive appearances for club and country."

And a ringing endorsement from his manager Pellegrino Matarazzo proves that he possesses the type of grit and determination which Argentine players are widely renowned for, attributes that have underpinned Erik Lamela's Spurs career.

"He's got a lot of qualities, but what I like best about him is that he's a winner. He wants to win at all costs. He always gives 100 percent, and gets stuck in. He's very important for us."

There's a lot to like about Gonzalez and at £27m he could represent a genuine steal for Daniel Levy in the extortionate modern market.

One to watch for Spurs fans during the final months of the season.

