Nottingham Forest news: Reds linked with move for Olympiacos defender

It has been a season of frustration for Nottingham Forest who have ultimately failed to live up to the performance levels which saw them narrowly miss out on a play-off place last season.

After a woeful run of form culminated in the departure of former manager Sabri Lamouchi, the Reds' progress under Chris Hughton has been steady at best.

Whilst Forest have only conceded 31 league goals in 34 games since the arrival of their new boss, a lack of attacking creativity has stifled their progress.

Boasting the fifth-worst attacking record in the Championship having only managed to find the back of the net on 30 occasions, the Reds will need to work on this aspect of their game over the international break if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight next month.

Whereas Hughton will be focused on guiding his side to safety in the coming weeks, he may already be looking at the possibility of drafting in a new defender in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Greek news outlet Sportdog, Forest have been linked with a potential swoop for Olympiacos defender Mohamed Drager.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 16 times at senior level by Tunisia, joined the reigning Greek champions last summer from Freiburg.

Limited to just seven appearances in all competitions this season, Drager hasn't featured for Olympiacos since their cup victory over Panetolikos last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Forest's squad is in need of an overhaul this summer following what has been an underwhelming campaign, signing Drager would be a risk.

With no previous experience of playing in England, the defender may struggle to adapt to life at the City Ground next season regardless of what division the Reds find themselves in.

Furthermore, when you consider that Drager has failed to make a positive impression at Olympiacos in recent months, there is no guarantee that he will be able to take Forest to new heights.

Whilst the Reds will need to draft in a new right-back when Cyrus Christie's loan spell expires in May, they may find it more beneficial to sign a player who has a proven-track record of delivering the goods at this level instead of taking a punt on Drager.

