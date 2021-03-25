Everton transfers: Decision on Josh King reportedly made

Football Insider reveals that Everton are set to reject the opportunity to sign Josh King on a long-term deal this summer.

What is the latest transfer news involving King?

King has reportedly not done enough to impress manager Carlo Ancelotti since arriving at Goodison Park, with the Italian coach now expected to look for alternative options at the end of the season meaning the former Manchester United youngster could be set for a quick-fire exit.

How much is King worth and when does his contract expire?

Everton signed the 29-year-old from Bournemouth in February, paying the South Coast club a "nominal" fee believed to be in the region of £2m. King is currently valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

King's contract is up in June, and Everton will have to pay Bournemouth a further fee if they want to keep him beyond the summer, something which they appear to be unwilling to do.

What are King's stats this season?

The first part of the season did not go to plan for King. He featured in just 12 league matches for Bournemouth due to injuries and illness, failing to find the net in any of these games.

He did score three FA Cup goals in January to offer a glimpse of the quality he possesses, but he has since struggled for minutes at Everton.

He is yet to score in eight appearances for the Toffees, and has not even started for the side he joined last month.

Meanwhile, he has watched on as fellow forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have netted 20 top-flight goals between them this term.

What did former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall say about King?

King may have struggled in front of goal in 2020/21, but he is still a high-class operator on his day.

After scoring two goals in the FA Cup against Oldham in January, King received praise from then Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall.

As reported by the Bournemouth Echo, Tindall said of King: "As the game went on, he really got into it and certainly in the second half I felt he was a real handful, a real threat and he’s ended up coming off the pitch today with two good goals and 90 minutes behind him.

"So it’s been a really good afternoon for Josh King and for us as a team moving forward."

Is it a mistake to let King go?

Calvert-Lewin has flourished for Everton this year, scoring 14 Premier League goals. However, no other player in the side has managed more than six goals, indicating how Ancelotti's men are currently heavily-reliant on the England attacker.

King has been unable to produce the goods this season, but he has shown in previous campaigns what he is capable of. In three of his four seasons in England's top division prior to this one, he managed to score eight or more goals, with his top mark coming in 2016/17 when he netted 16 times.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

That at least suggests that when he is full in flow, he can make a positive impact at the highest level.

Outside of Calvert-Lewin, Everton do not have any out-and-out forwards other than King right now. Richarlison has played more centrally at times recently, but pundit Jamie Carragher recently claimed on Sky Sports via the Liverpool Echo, that he is more of a threat when playing off the left-wing.

The Merseyside club need a suitable back-up option for Calvert-Lewin, and in King, they may already have one. They would be better off remaining patient and sticking with the Norwegian striker, rather than dipping into the transfer market for someone else this summer.

News Now - Sport News