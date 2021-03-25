Quiz: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Crystal Palace players?

Crystal Palace will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the international break when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton on April 5th.

The Eagles' campaign so far has had plenty of highs as well as some real lows as a struggle for consistency under manager Roy Hodgson has impacted their progress in the top-flight.

From the despair of losing 7-0 at home to Liverpool in December to the joy of securing the double over arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last month, Palace have created some memorable moments this season.

With the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze at their disposal, there is no reason why the Eagles cannot launch a push for a top-half finish between now and May.

Whilst this particular duo are capable of producing the spectacular, not every Palace player has enjoyed a fruitful stint at Selhurst Park.

During the club's time in the lower division of English football, many players came and went without achieving success whilst the Premier League years have seen the club draft in plenty of individuals who have failed to deliver the goods.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to remember these completely obscure Palace players by creating a quiz dedicated to their time in South London.

Can you get 15 out of 15?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Palace player? Ryan Inniss Ryan Hall Jeff Hughes Jacob Butterfield

