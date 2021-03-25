WSL: Will Arsenal or Manchester United get Champions League football?

With just five matches left in the Women's Super League, the GiveMeSport Women team have made their end of season predictions. They select who they think will finish top of the table, who will clinch the remaining two Champions League places, who will score the most goals and which team is doomed for relegation.

WSL Champions

Olly – Chelsea

I recognise this is the obvious pick, but it just seems foolish to bet against Emma Hayes’s side. Since that blip against Brighton, they’ve looked imperious once again, and that forward line of Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder is probably the best in world football at present.

Obviously, they still have to play City away, but a draw will likely be enough for them to clinch the title provided they don’t slip up elsewhere.

Georgia – Chelsea

Whilst this season's two-horse race for the title is likely going to go down to the wire, I think all signs point to Chelsea lifting the trophy for the second consecutive year. The Blues have thwarted all but three opponents this campaign, dropping points only to Arsenal and Manchester United during 1-1 draws, and a shock loss to Brighton earlier this year.

Stacked with talent, this Chelsea side is one of the strongest clubs on the planet right now. In attack alone, Emma Hayes has Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby and Bethany England at her disposal. Fringe players like Niamh Charles have also proven themselves important parts of the Chelsea set-up and with such frightening squad depth, it's hard to imagine another side trumping the Blues of this season's title.



Aiden – Chelsea

The main reason for this decision is not because Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby are having exceptional seasons, but because of the solidity of Chelsea’s backline. The Blues have only conceded eight goals so far this season and if this continues, alongside their impressive strike-force, I can't see why the WSL trophy won’t be theirs once again.

Siham – Chelsea

My pick for the WSL trophy is London giants, Chelsea. Having already won the title four times, the Blues will no doubt add another WSL trophy to their packed cabinet. Hayes’ impeccable managerial record will surely give the team the experience needed to secure the trophy.

However, with five league games remaining and Champions League and FA cup fixtures still to play, Chelsea's busy fixture list could play a massive role in the potential loss of the title to Man City. Only two points separate the two sides.

Nevertheless, I still back the Blues to win the trophy. Hayes has found a winning formula as they have already won the Continental Cup this season.

Nancy – Chelsea

The title race is likely to come down to the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea next month, and for me, the Blues will emerge triumphant. Their strength in depth will allow them to balance their Champions League ambitions with a league title campaign, and with Emma Hayes at the helm, any slip-ups for Chelsea are unlikely.

City have been good this season, and have recovered well from a shaky start. But I can’t see them getting past Chelsea now.

Champions League places

Olly – Manchester City and Arsenal

Considering City have won their last 10 league games, they’ll inevitably finish second if they can’t beat Chelsea.

The other spot will go to either Arsenal or Man United, but after the Gunners beat Casey Stoney’s side last Friday, I fancy them to steal that last spot. They may still be three points behind United, but with a game in hand and a better goal difference, I fancy them to get the job done.



Georgia – Manchester City and Arsenal

Whilst Man City may miss out on the top spot, they will take comfort knowing their place in Europe next season is secured. There's a huge fight underway for the third and final Champions League spot, but Arsenal have enough to knock Manchester United off their perch.

The Gunners have had an uncharacteristically poor season by their standards, slumping behind the league leaders by a large margin and dropping points to unlikely teams. This includes their 1-0 loss to Man United earlier in the season – but the reverse fixture showed the typical Arsenal firepower we all know and love. With a game in hand, one win could be all the North Londoners need to topple the WSL newbies.

Aiden – Manchester City and Manchester United

The title race is tight as it is, and with my prediction of seeing Chelsea win the league, I see Manchester City coming in a comfortable second-place, securing themselves a Champions League spot.

City have scored the most goals so far this season with numerous members of the squad chipping in. I expect this impressive goalscoring form to continue and help them cement a place in Europe next season.

The fight for third is another intriguing one, with Manchester United and Arsenal fighting it out. My allegiances lie with United and I fully expect Casey Stoney’s side to pip the Gunners to the post and bring European football to Leigh Sports Village.



Siham – Manchester City and Arsenal

I expect Man City to comfortably finish second, but the last Champions League spot is still up for grabs.

I favour Arsenal to get the place over Manchester United, as they came out the stronger team in their last encounter. This has certainly helped to calm Arsenal’s nerves.

They will now face Tottenham in what will be a historic fixture and a must-win game if they want to close the gap with United. With a game in hand, Arsenal currently sit three points behind the Red Devils and a win against Tottenham will see them draw level.

I have no doubt that Arsenal will get the last Champions League spot with the help of in-form Vivianne Miedema, who has 14 goals to her name this season so far.

Nancy – Manchester City and Arsenal

Something will have gone very wrong if Manchester City aren’t in the top three by the end of the season, so they are the obvious pick. The battle for the final Champions League place between Manchester United and Arsenal is much more intriguing.

Arsenal have a game in hand and a superior goal difference at the moment, meaning if both teams win all their remaining matches, the Gunners take third. I think this is the most likely scenario. Both Arsenal and Manchester United still have Everton to face, however. If either team was to drop points, it would be against the Toffees, and so those fixtures could have a significant impact on the race for Champions League football.

Top goalscorer

Olly – Sam Kerr

As much as it’s hard to separate Kerr, Kirby and Miedema, it’s Kerr who would be my pick to win the Golden Boot. She may be two goals behind Miedema at the moment, but is in a better run of form currently, scoring six goals in her last six league games. This is compared to Miedema’s three.

The Australian also has a better expected-goals per 90 minutes ratio than the other two –– averaging 0.89 goals per game, while Miedema and Kirby average 0.81 and 0.52 respectively.

Though Kirby has been the all-round best player in the league this season, Kerr just seems that bit more clinical in front of goal. With the likes of Kirby, Harder and Beth England continuing to set her up as well, I believe she’ll just pip Miedema to the post.

Georgia – Sam Kerr

The Australian superstar has well and truly silenced her doubters this season as she closes the gap between her and WSL stalwart Vivianne Miedema. There’s just two goals between the two strikers and with Chelsea’s unstoppable run of form, Kerr could be in for a hatful more before the end of the season.

She faces huge competition from teammate Fran Kirby though. The duo have been in red hot form this campaign, quickly establishing themselves as one of the world’s most clinical attacking duos. Kerr and Kirby are currently tied on goal count, with the Lioness on seven assists to her teammate’s six.

With a creative dynamo like Kirby setting chances up on a plate for her, Kerr has every chance of being awarded the Golden Boot this season.



Aiden – Vivianne Miedema

Miedema is lethal in front of goal and is one of the best foreign players in WSL history. Her natural instinct, along with her hunger to be the all-time leading goalscorer in the league’s history come the end of the season, is the reason why I think she’ll finish with the most goals this campaign.

Siham – Fran Kirby

The top goal scorer will go to Fran Kirby. She has 12 goals so far this season and is certain to add to this tally. Her remaining five games to play – apart from the mammoth game against Man City – are against some of the highest conceding teams in the league.

Kirby is undoubtedly in the best form of her career. She has the highest goal conversion in the league with 43 percent, as well as the highest shot accuracy out of the main Golden Boot contenders – Kerr and Miedema.

With two goals separating Kirby and Miedema, I predict Kirby to secure the Golden Boot having scored four in the last five league games. She has gained a lot of momentum and it’s hard to see any defence stopping her from hitting the back of the net.

Nancy - Vivianne Miedema

I think star striker Vivianne Miedema will propel Arsenal to a third place finish. She is already the leading goalscorer in the Women’s Super League this season with 14 goals, and I can’t see her slowing down as we reach the run-in.

Miedema will also have added motivation to keep her spot at the top of the WSL’s all-time leading goalscorer standings. Her crown is threatened by the likes of Ellen White, and the Dutch forward will want to keep her rival at bay.

Relegated

Olly – Bristol City

There have been clear signs of improvement for Bristol City in recent matches, thanks mainly to the exploits of Emily Salmon.

Nonetheless, West Ham have two games in hand and a better goal difference so the odds don’t appear to be in Bristol’s favour.

Equally, West Ham looked a lot better against Birmingham last week and were desperately unlucky not to come away with all three points.

Georgia – Bristol City

This season’s relegation battle is just as enthralling as the title chase. Whilst Bristol City have shown they’re capable of digging deep and coming up with huge results when needed, a lot of their quality lies in the attacking presence of Ebony Salmon.

West Ham have a number of names who have been influential throughout the term. The Irons have Emily van Egmond, Katerina Svitkova, Martha Thomas and Adriana Leon in their ranks to put pressure on opposition teams.

This bottom-of-the-table dog fight could boil down to simply whichever team has more players to come up with the goods in front of goal. On paper, that’s West Ham.



Aiden – Bristol City

Despite sitting just above West Ham in 11th place, I feel Bristol City don’t have enough quality in their squad to remain a WSL team come the end of the season.

They have already conceded a hefty amount of goals so far and this is arguably the main reason they’re in their current position. Unless they can significantly improve their defensive performances, I don’t think they’ll be in the top flight of women’s football come 2022.

Siham – Bristol City

Despite all their last-ditch attempts towards the latter end of the season, it might not be enough for Bristol. They still have tough games still to play against Man United and Arsenal.

They currently sit one point behind West Ham, who have a two game advantage over the Robins.It’s highly likely that they will be relegated this season.

However, if they do get relegated it definitely won’t be long until we see the Robins back in top-flight football. They will have to somehow hold onto their star player this season, Ebony Salmon, who will be tempted by offers from other teams.

Nancy – West Ham

Things do not look good for Bristol City right now. They are currently 11th in the WSL table, but bottom-placed West Ham have two games in hand.

Despite the gloomy outlook, it would be remarkable to see interim head coach Matt Beard secure survival for Bristol City, at the expense of his former team West Ham. If this were to happen, it would likely be due to the heroics of young talent Ebony Salmon, who has scored six times for Bristol City this season.

West Ham have certainly looked lacklustre this season, and face tough challenges against Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton in the coming weeks.

