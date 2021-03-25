Tottenham transfers: Mike Maignan eyed as potential Nick Pope alternative

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer as an alternative to Nick Pope, according to the Daily Mail.

What is the latest transfer news involving Maignan?

Spurs have been linked with Burnley shot-stopper Pope recently but they are concerned they could be priced out shoud he cost over £30m, a hefty fee given the current global crisis and the fact that the club may miss out on Champions League football again this year.

With this in mind, they have identified Maignan as another option to potentially take over from Hugo Lloris next season instead.

How much is Maignan worth and when does his contract expire?

As per Transfermarkt, Maignan is currently worth £18m.

The 25-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with Lille, meaning that this summer could represent a final opportunity for the Ligue 1 side to get a suitable fee for the goalkeeper.

What are Maignan's stats this season?

Maignan's numbers stack up favourably when compared to those of Pope and Lloris this term.

As reported by FBref, his save percentage of 78% is a touch above Pope (77.7%) and Lloris (77.2%). Maignan has also stopped 8.5% of crosses put into the penalty box this season. Indeed, this puts him comfortably above Lloris (4.4%), although Pope holds the edge in this category with 12%.

Lille have conceded the fewest goals in France's top division in 2020/21, with Maignan keeping 16 clean sheets in his 30 appearances. Meanwhile, Lloris and Pope have kept 10 and 9, respectively, in the Premier League.

These numbers would suggest that Maignan is a commanding presence in goal, capable of keeping shots out and claiming crosses into the area.

1 of 20 Who received their only cap against Norway in 2012? Jon Flanagan Kieran Trippier Martin Kelly Danny Mills

What has Christophe Galtier said about Maignan?

Last month, Lille beat Bordeaux 3-0 to move to the top of Ligue 1. Despite the scoreline appearing convincing, Lille manager Christophe Galtier admitted that Maignan had played a crucial role in the game, pulling off a number of saves to preserve his clean sheet.

As reported by the official Ligue 1 website, Galtier said: "Mike surely made the difference.

"He was decisive. Benoît Costil didn't have a lot of saves to make and Mike saved three, keeping us in the game."

Is Maignan the right man for Spurs?

Football Insider claims that money is tight right now at Spurs, indicating that the club are looking for bargains in the upcoming transfer window.

If they go for Maignan over Pope, they may have found one already.

Maignan has shone over in France this year, and is three years Pope's junior, suggesting that he still has plenty of room for improvement.

Tottenham need to spend their money wisely this summer if they want to start moving up the table in 2021/22. By going for a cheaper option in goal in Maignan rather than opting for the expensive Pope, they can conserve their funds to spend on other areas of the side.

Bolstering the team's backline should be a priority amid a number of defensive lapses, and signing Maignan could go some way into preserving the money needed to bring in high-quality defenders in the coming months.

News Now - Sport News