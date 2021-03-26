F1 2021 is upon us and with it come a series of sub-plots and questions just waiting to be unravelled and answered.

A new season always brings in fresh changes and perhaps, this year, none are as significant as the one seeing Sebastian Vettel moving to Aston Martin.

In our latest installment of our ‘One to Watch' series, then, we take a closer look at the four-time world champion.

After plenty of speculation last season, it was announced Vettel would be leaving Ferrari, amid a torrid 2020, to head-up the new Aston Martin team – though it is, of course, just the Racing Point outfit in new clothes.

Backed by Lawrence Stroll, Vettel is the marquee signing as the Aston Martin name returns outright to the grid for the first time in over 60 years.

Naturally, the pressure is on the German, along with team-mate Lance Stroll, to make it a successful return.

Racing Point enjoyed success last year as they challenged McLaren and Renault for third place in the Constructors’ championship, so there’s pedigree there, and with parts from 2020’s successful Mercedes and Mercedes power, the fundamentals for a good car are also on tap.

Testing for Vettel was difficult as laps were limited in number but he cut a positive figure despite that and now it’s all about retaining that frame of mind.

The German has a lot to prove this season and if he can help Aston Martin build on Racing Point’s success last year, he’ll begin to silence some of his critics.

The 2021 season promises to be the most competitive in a long time with a number pf teams much better placed to battle it out for podium places.

With Vettel behind their wheel of their new machine, Aston Martin will be hopeful of finding themselves among the points on a regular basis.

