The evolution of women's wrestling can be characterised through different generations.

From the murky history of Attitude Era storylines and mid-noughties Bra and Panties matches, to the creation of the WWE Divas Championship and rebranded women's division, things have come a long way.

The Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley), who debuted on the main roster in 2015, have been credited for carrying the Women's Evolution to new heights.

But of course, countless stars paved the way before them, breaking down the barriers that eventually led to Flair and Lynch headlining WrestleMania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey in 2019.

Thanks to the efforts of The Four Horsewomen - and those that came before - countless women will follow them too.

This year, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will challenge for the SmackDown and RAW titles at WrestleMania 37.

What's refreshing is that both will get a shot on 'The Grandest Stage of All' less than 12 months after being called up from WWE's developmental territory, NXT.

With two new stars battling for the belts at WrestleMania, it feels like we've reached a new phase of the Women's Evolution - and it will be one led by Belair and Ripley.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Belair revealed that she believes a new generation is coming - and she knows she's at the forefront of that.

"Being in the final two of the Women’s Royal Rumble match with Rhea Ripley was an incredible moment," Bianca said.

"It was just two women who are of a new generation being the last two standing, showing what the future holds.

That night, we showed what we have to offer. We always say that ‘the future is now’ and we’re here and we’re the two that showcased what we have to offer in the final moments of the Rumble.

While Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble in January, Ripley got her shot on RAW this week, challenging Asuka for a match during her unforgettable debut.

Speaking of both matches, 'The EST of WWE' was hopeful that both she and Rhea can win at WrestleMania, to usher in that new generation.

It will be amazing if we both win as we’re at the forefront of a new generation of women and there are so many women in NXT right now that are so talented - and we were part of that.

"It would be really cool and refreshing for us both to be champions and bring in that new era, just know that we’re here, but there are so many more behind us and we’re showcasing what’s to come."

While discussing her record-breaking Royal Rumble win - which saw her become the second African American to win that match (behind only The Rock) and what that triumph means for WWE, Belair offered the stars of the future some motivation.

"So to me, what that tells me is just by staying true to who I am and setting a goal, I can create history. I just want that to be motivation for other people.

You don’t have to go through history books to find history. You have history within yourself. You can create your history if you stay true to who you are.

Belair will be hoping to make more history at WrestleMania 37 next month. But whether she wins the title or not, the bigger picture is clear - Bianca is leading WWE into a new era and the future is incredibly bright.

