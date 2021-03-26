Daniel Bryan has suggested that Brock Lesnar is under-rated in WWE.

There's no doubt that 'The Beast' is a big money draw, but he's been criticised for being a 'part-time champion' and only turning up to get paid.

Does he love the business? Only the man himself will really know, but fans often raise questions over his attitude.

Back in 2018, Bryan got the chance to share the ring with Brock in a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series and while discussing that match, he cleared up a few Lesnar lies.

"I was thrilled, I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time," he told talkSPORT.

"Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling.

"I also think, and from a character perspective I’ve said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it’s actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this."

Bryan went on to suggest that 'The Beast' - like many others - demands a good payday for performing, but that his eyes also 'light up' when he's in the ring.

"He just also loves farming, loves being at home and he’s not going to do it just because he likes doing it," DB continued.

"He’s going to do it because 'hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line' that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That’s the thing."

While most of us would be too terrified to look into Lesnar's eyes, Bryan claims there's nothing but joy in them when he's wrestling.

Yes, WWE fans can claim that Brock's a 'part-time champion' or whatever, but it's always clear from those who work closest with him, that he has a genuine passion for the business.

