Bristol City news: Robins set to seal deal for Danny Simpson

Since opting to appoint Nigel Pearson as their new manager in February, Bristol City have experienced a mixed start to life under the guidance of the 57-year-old.

Despite securing impressive victories over Swansea City and Birmingham City, the Robins' progress in the Championship has been halted by defeats to the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United.

Looking to bounce back from last week's setback against the Millers, City could be able to call upon a new arrival for their upcoming clash with Stoke City on April 2nd.

According to Bristol Live, the Robins are reportedly set to complete a deal to sign Danny Simpson within the next 24 hours.

The defender, who was the subject of considerable interest from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, has been training with City this week after agreeing a deal in principle with the club.

However, the Robins have been made to wait by the Football League to announce Simpson's arrival after submitting an application to alter their 25-man squad to include him at the expense of one of their long-term injury absentees.

Despite making 25 appearances for Huddersfield Town during the 2020/21 campaign, the 34-year-old has been without a club following his departure from the John Smith's Stadium last summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that the Robins can get this deal over the line, it will be intriguing to see whether Simpson is able to hit the ground running for the club.

Whilst the defender knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at Championship level having played 118 games in this division, it may take him some time to get back up to speed.

Furthermore, when you consider that fellow full-back Jack Hunt has averaged a better WhoScored match rating this season (6.58) compared to what Simpson achieved during the previous campaign with the Terriers, City's new signing will need to prove his worth in order to earn a first-team spot.

Yet if this duo are able to push each other in training, the added competition for places could have a positive impact on the Robins who will be determined to end the year on a high by climbing the Championship standings.

