The 2021 Formula 1 season gets underway this weekend, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton an odds-on favourite to win an eighth Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton is currently tied at seven Championships apiece with Michael Schumacher, but will surpass the iconic German if he is able to lift the title once again this season.

The dominance of Hamilton in recent seasons has been highly impressive.

In fact, it is the sort of run not seen since Schumacher was in his prime. However, should Hamilton be successful in the upcoming campaign, it is not just the record for most Drivers' Championship wins that he will take from Schumacher.

There are several other records held by Schumacher at present that Hamilton will have his eye on this term as he looks to add to his glittering legacy.

Most Consecutive Drivers' Championships

Having won the last four Drivers' Championship crowns, Hamilton will be bidding for his fifth consecutive title this term.

Should he pull it off, he will match Schumacher's record-setting achievement of five straight Championships with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

Most Wins in a Single Season

Hamilton's best ever return in terms of race wins in a single F1 season stands at 11. He has hit this mark on no less than four occasions.

Given that the 2021 campaign is set to consist of 23 races (a record for the sport), Hamilton surely has a decent chance of beating the current best of 13 wins in a season, jointly held by Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013).

Most Wins at One Grand Prix

During his own legendary career, Schumacher won the French Grand Prix an astonishing eight times. Hamilton himself has already matched this record tally, racking up the same number of wins at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

If Hamilton is victorious in Hungary this season, he will take the record for most wins in a single race with nine triumphs.

Hamilton can also record his eighth career victories at both the British Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix. Some seriously decent numbers.

A win at the Spanish Grand Prix this term would also be notable for Hamilton, as it would be his fifth consecutive victory in the race. Only the late, great Ayrton Senna can match this - having won the Monaco Grand Prix five times between 1989 and 1993.

Most Fastest Laps

Schumacher currently holds this record, with a scarcely believable 77 fastest laps to his credit.

Hamilton sits on 53 ahead of the new season. Even given the expanded nature of the 2021 campaign, Hamilton cannot overtake Schumacher's mark this time around.

With that said, he can still get considerably closer to Schumacher and give himself a genuine chance of claiming the record in 2022.

Most 'Hat-Tricks'

A hat-trick is achieved when a driver is able to qualify on pole, record the fastest lap, and then win the race.

Schumacher nailed this feat 22 times in his career, but Hamilton is poised to challenge for this accolade, sitting on 18 himself. Just four more hat-tricks would see Hamilton add yet another record to his name.

It is likely that Hamilton will seriously challenge at least a few of these records this season. However, in Red Bull's Max Verstappen, he seems to have a serious rival this time around. We will soon find out whether Hamilton can continue his fantastic form of recent years.

