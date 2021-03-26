W-League star goes viral after receiving huge surprise in her final match

Melbourne City forward Rhali Dobson will have a retirement to remember after she found her boyfriend down on one knee at full-time in her final football match.

The Australia international has made the decision to hang up her boots in order to support her partner Matt in his battle with brain cancer.

Dobson played out her final fixture on Thursday in a 2-1 win over Perth Glory in the W-League. As well as the hard fought victory against their Aussie rivals, the 28-year-old scored one last goal for the road to round off her 13-year career.

The crowd erupted as Dobson turned a neat ball into the back of the net following a lovely back-heeled assist inside the box.

During the post-match celebrations, Matt reached into his pocket and pulled out a ring as raw emotion swept through both the players and supporters.

"I've had a really, I suppose colourful career in everything that I've done and whilst this is an earlier retirement than what I foresaw, it's a bigger picture really," Dobson said on her decision to hang up her boots.

Dobson started her career with Newcastle Jets before moving to Melbourne City in 2017, where she won two Championships.

