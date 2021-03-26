Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 36.

In the main event of 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in 2020, he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre before disappearing for good.

His absence has barely been noted on WWE TV and there have been no whispers about 'The Beast' returning to the ring anytime soon.

Still, this is Lesnar and fans are very confident he'll be back one day.

When he does return, it's unclear how Paul Heyman will fit into his plans.

For years, he served as advocate for 'The Beast', doing all the talking while Lesnar took care of things in the ring.

Now though, Heyman has a new client in Roman Reigns. So in truth, Brock leaving WWE worked out pretty well for him.

But does he think Lesnar will return to WWE soon? Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Heyman teased that Brock could make a return, or even try out a completely different career next.

"The one thing I will say about Brock Lesnar is that Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do.

"Whether that’s him returning to WWE, or having another fight in UFC, or deciding to change the dynamic of the NBA and dunking a basketball, or in his 40s becoming a Major League Baseball player and hitting nothing but home runs, Brock Lesnar is going to do exactly what Brock Lesnar wants to do."

The mental image of Lesnar dunking in the NBA is one we won't soon forget! We don't doubt he'd be able to hit homer after homer as an MLB star too.

But where Brock really belongs is inside the ring - or the UFC cage. He's still a massive draw in combat sports and with crowds returning one-day post-pandemic, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a comeback.

