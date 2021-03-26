Bayley has been one of the standout performers in WWE over the last 12 months.

Despite having the incredibly tough job of working as a 'heel' with no crowd during empty arena shows, 'The Role Model' is still able to elicit a response from fans on social media.

Her work during feuds with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair has been brilliant, while she's even caught the imagination of the WWE Universe with her hilarious new talk show 'Ding Dong! Hello'.

While Bayley has been playing the heel perfectly for 18 months or so now, it's important to remember that she wasn't always a bad guy.

Until October 2019, Bayley was as babyface as a WWE Superstar can be.

She shocked fans by completely changing her character and trashing those inflatable 'Bayley Buddies' on one infamous SmackDown, winning the women's title back from Charlotte Flair.

Even her iconic ponytail was chopped off ahead of that appearance and that made way for this new 'Role Model' look she has today, putting to bed any resemblance of her 'Hugger' gimmick.

While there's no doubting that this heel turn elevated Bayley to a new level, she's recently admitted she was scared to show Vince McMahon her transformation, in case he didn't like it.

Luckily, the boss had a very wholesome reaction to seeing heel Bayley for the first time.

"He was in the production office, and I walked in. [I go], 'All right, Vince. Here I am',". the SmackDown star told Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast.

"He kind of just stared at me for a second. And then I spun around to make sure he knows that I cut my hair. I did this awkward spin, and he goes, ‘[It] looks awesome!"

Brilliant. It sounds like Vince was all for Bayley's heel turn from the very start, but surely even he wouldn't have been able to imagine just how well it would go?

