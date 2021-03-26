When it comes to legends of WWE, it does not get much bigger than The Undertaker.

With the best record in WrestleMania history, the superstar is recognised as one of the greatest and most iconic wrestlers in WWE history - but what has been his best moments throughout his career?

The 6’10 tall entertainer has endured an extremely successful career - whether that be on WWE or its predecessor WWF - winning several titles and championships along the way.

All of his features inside the ring are met with cheers from the WWE crowd; his popularity with fans was another success story.

After retiring back in June 2020, The Undertaker can now look back on a truly remarkable career - and so can you.

Here are The Undertaker’s 10 greatest WWE moments of all time:

10. Making his WWE debut

You have to go all the way back to 1990 to find The Undertaker’s WWE debut - when it was then called WWF - and the wrestling superstar went on to participate for over three decades.

Featuring at Survivor Series, it was an incredible moment and one every fan of The Undertaker will always remember and cherish.

9. The bat-like descent of 1996

When The Undertaker entered the ring at Survivor Series in 1996, not many predicted him to appear in the manner he did.

As the arena transformed into darkness, The Undertaker slowly declined from the sky in a bat costume; it was an iconic moment in his career and kept the WWE fans on the edge of their seats.

8. Buckle up Teddy

Forge The Undertaker’s greatest moments of all time, this scene is well-known around the world as being one of the most iconic in WWE history.

As Teddy Long enters his limousine, The Undertaker is the driver and turns around to say the famous line ‘Buckle up, Teddy!’. The doors lock, smoke blasts inside the back of the limo and off they go...

7. The Undertaker’s hand comes up from the grave

“He’s alive!”. Even the commentators were left in disbelief at what had just happened.

With several WWE stars gathered around, they all turn in despair to find The Undertaker’s hand poking through the grave; it would take more than that to keep him down.

6. Winning first WWE championship against Hulk Hogan

Winning your first title in the WWE is always a special feeling, but winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Hulk Hogan? That’s incredible.

With the event occurring at Survivor Series in 1991, many tuned in to witness Hogan endure another emphatic victory, but The Undertaker had other ideas and started a career that would be packed with success.

5. Winning the 2007 Royal Rumble

Any WWE athlete that is fortunate enough to participate in the Royal Rumble will tell you how difficult it is to win the entire event - The Undertaker did exactly that in 2007.

With himself and Shawn Michaels left inside the ring, The Undertaker emerges victorious in a truly outstanding moment in his career.

4. Stone Cold placed on The Undertaker’s symbol

Terrifying, shocking, iconic. The moment The Undertaker and his crew placed Stone Cold Steve Austin onto his symbol and raised him in the air, every WWE fan was left stunned.

As The Undertake stood underneath the risen symbol, the shot captured is one of the most powerful in WWE history.

3. Throwing Mankind off the top of the Hell in a Cell

Now this was just outright crazy. When WWE stars come together in a Hell in a Cell battle, there is always an added element of danger and suspense - The Undertaker took it to another level against Mankind in 1998.

As the pair battled on top of the cage, The Undertaker launches Mankind off, crashing into the table below. The commentary to coincide the moment was just as spectacular and it left the crowd in attendance stunned.

2. The End of an Era battle

A moment to leave every WWE fan on the verge of tears. The Undertaker v Triple H - the Hell in a Cell clash with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee at WrestleMania 28 remains a battle to remember.

The Undertaker’s streak looked to be in jeopardy and was all but over when Triple H and Michaels combined, but a late kick-out sparked an unforgettable revival and The Undertaker went on to make it 20-0 at WrestleMania.

1. Returning from the dead at WrestleMania XX

Just when everyone thought The Undertaker was a thing of the past, he returned from the dead at WrestleMania 20 to fight none other than his brother, Kane.

His entrance left the entire WWE community stunned; The Undertaker defeated Kane and revived his WWE career once again in his greatest moment of all time.

What do you guys think? The Undertaker has endured an incredible WWE career; what moments do you feel should rank on this top 10 list?

