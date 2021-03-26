England strolled to a 5-0 victory over European minnows San Marino on Thursday evening.

Gareth Southgate's side got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start, with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (x2), Raheem Sterling and debutant Ollie Watkins.

While it was a routine victory for the Three Lions, those who netted the goals were evidently happy to get on the scoresheet for their country.

After the game, Calvert-Lewin highlighted that fact with a touching post on his official Twitter account.

The Everton man also posted a photo of his goal celebration and eagle-eyed fans noticed something rather hilarious about the image of Calvert-Lewin.

As you can see below, the shin pads he wears are absolutely tiny, so much so that they make Jack Grealish's look decidedly large.

"Wow those shin pads are small," one fan replied to Calvert-Lewin's Twitter post.

Another added: "Had me in stitches when I saw them shinnies."

The reaction didn't stop there, with more fans on the social media platform having a good ol' laugh at Calvert-Lewin's minuscule shin pads.

One fan joked: "It is in the rule book that players must wear shin pads in professional games, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin has stuffed a pair of Nokia 3210's down his socks and that ladies and gentlemen is why he will never be injured."

A second wrote: "Calvert-Lewin ain’t wearing shin pads, that’s 20 B&H blue in each sock."

Another quipped: "Calvert-Lewin uses a Nokia flip phone as shin pads."

A fourth supporter added: "Calvert-Lewin wears custard creams for shin pads, pass it on."

How on earth do those shin pads protect Calvert-Lewin?!

They seem to be serving him well, though, as the Everton man is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his young career.

With the Toffees in the Premier League in 2020/21, the 24-year-old has netted 14 times in 25 appearances.

Maybe more strikers should ditch their normal sized shin pads in favour of a smaller set...

