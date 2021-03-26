March Madness: Who are the favourites to win the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

Held every March, the NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball Tournament is by far the most anticipated competition on the annual college calendar.

Baylor University are the defending champions, having won the title in 2019, though last year’s tournament was forced to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s edition began on Sunday, with 64 teams competing, and will run for two weeks until 4th April. All matches are being played in Texas across five different venues.

The four top seeds for this year are Stanford, South Carolina, University of Connecticut and North Carolina State University.

Leading into this weekend’s fixtures, just 16 teams remain. Baylor could face UConn in the Regional final next week, but both teams will first have to overcome tough tests against Michigan and Iowa respectively.

Last week, college basketball player Sedona Prince went viral after she released a video of the women’s training facilities alongside footage of the men’s.

The NCAA said that these “operational issues” have now been resolved but that they’ll launch an independent review into the inequality at the basketball championships.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement: “We must continue to make sure we are doing all we can to support gender equality in sports."

News Now - Sport News