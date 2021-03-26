Two years on from his incredible victory over Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. looks in better shape than ever as he gears up for his return to the ring.

Ruiz Jr. stunned the boxing world with his against-all-odds 7th round knockout of AJ in June 2019 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

However, poor diet and lack of preparation resulted in Ruiz Jr. relinquishing his titles back to Joshua just six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Coming into the rematch weighing 20st, Ruiz Jr. looked unfit and overweight, becoming a figure of fun due to his appearance.

Ruiz Jr. is determined to prove that underdog victory over AJ was no fluke. The mockery he suffered as a result of his weight and the anguish of having to surrender the titles he worked so hard to achieve meant Ruiz Jr. spiralled into depression, reaching 22 stone at one point.

Since then, and having not fought since the Joshua rematch in late 2019, Ruiz Jr. has teamed up with Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo Alvarez. The results are clear to see.

Ruiz Jr. has been showing off his incredible body transformation lately following a new and improved training programme, as he prepares for a comeback fight against Chris Arreola on May 1.

The Mexican-American has revealed he has lost 40lbs going into the fight, now weighing 19st 2lbs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ruiz Jr. said; “Everyone will see the difference. Everyone will see my hard work, that’s what it is.

“I’m ready for my next fight. I’m ready, excited, ready to prove everyone wrong. I must have lost 40 pounds. After my fight against Anthony Joshua, my loss in Saudi Arabia, I gained up to 310lbs.

“I was depressed, I was mad at myself because I knew I should have trained, I knew I should have done better in my last fight, but it’s never too much late.

"Now is the start of seeing the real and new Andy Ruiz Jr."

Ruiz Jr. also spoke of the hype and adulation that came his way following his win over AJ.

Once hitting that peak, Ruiz Jr. admits he underappreciated what it meant at the time and rested on his laurels. Now, nearly three stone lighter, he's eager to scale those heights once again.

He continued; “I had it all, the belts, but I took that s**t for granted.

“Now it’s more motivation, to be here with more champions, dedicated people, I’m delighted to be here.

“In my other fights, I weighed 270 pounds, 280 pounds and had to lose 20 pounds just to gain my weight.

“I would always do it the wrong way, use plastic, try to lose weight at the last minute, empty myself.

“I’m ready to get my belts back, not just my belts, I’m coming for you Tyson Fury – I need this WBC.”

