Watford news: Hornets handed major injury boost ahead of Easter period

After experiencing heartbreak on the final day of the previous campaign as they suffered relegation from the Premier League, it was always going to be intriguing to see whether Watford could bounce back in the second-tier.

Although the Hornets made a relatively positive start to the season under former manager Vladimir Ivic, a brief slump in form resulted in owner Gino Pozzo deciding to ruthlessly replace him with Xisco Munoz in December.

The Italian businessman's gamble has been a success so far as since Munoz's arrival at Vicarage Road, Watford have managed to pick up victories on a regular basis which has allowed them to climb up to second in the Championship standings.

Currently six points clear of fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea City, the Hornets will be determined to push on over the hectic Easter period which will see them play six games in 22 days.

Set to face Sheffield Wednesday on April 2nd, Watford have been handed a major injury boost ahead of this particular fixture.

As confirmed by the club's official Twitter account, midfielder Tom Cleverley made his return to training yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who has made 30 appearances for the Hornets in the Championship this season, has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after sustaining minor ligament damage during his side's recent clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

In Cleverley's absence, Munoz has called upon Nathaniel Chalobah and Dan Gosling to occupy the third central midfield spot in his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is fantastic news for Watford as Cleverley has enjoyed a fruitful campaign to date and thus his imminent return will give the club a huge boost.

As well as providing six direct goal contributions in the second-tier, the former Manchester United has averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.88 which is the second-highest total for a central-midfielder at the club.

Blessed with a vast amount of experience of playing at the highest level having made over 200 appearances in the Premier League, there is no reason why Cleverley cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in this division again if the Hornets seal promotion.

Providing that he is able to make a swift return to full fitness, the midfielder could play a decisive role in his side's push for a top-two finish in the coming weeks.

