Should Canelo Alvarez make the jump to heavyweight, he has the backing of none other than 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

Canelo is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, having claimed titles in no fewer than four different weights divisions.

Currently a unified super middleweight world champion, his career has continued on an upward curve since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, his only professional defeat so far.

Having worked his way up the different weight classes, there has been a lot of talk regarding whether or not Canelo will step up to heavyweight to enhance his legacy.

The man himself has fuelled speculation in the past. Following his victory over Sergey Kovalev in December 2019, Canelo said: "Everything is possible."

"Look, as a team, we’ve always been a team to take on all challenges. That’s what motivates and drives me.

“But the door is open. It’s free, and it’s possible. It’s no secret that my ideal weight is 160 pounds, the middleweight division.

“Look, everybody knows I’ve always loved challenges, so if there are challenges and titles out there, and are titles out there, I’m open to it like I’ve shown in the past.”

Should Canelo succeed in heavyweight, it would be historic and groundbreaking given that no fighter has gone from 154lbs to heavyweight champion.

He would also eclipse the achievement of Roy Jones Jr. who also won belts in four different weights, going from middleweight to heavyweight.

Starting from light middleweight to heavyweight champion to secure titles in five different weights would be no mean feat for Canelo. One man who believes he is capable is boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

Canelo and his trainer Eddy Reynoso were recent guests on Tyson's Hotboxin podcast. Following the podcast, a clip was released which shows writer Elie Seckbach say to Tyson:

"Mike I told Canelo he go up to heavyweight, be a champion and come down. He told me I'm crazy, but I believe."

Despite the Mexican acting quite sheepish on the matter, confirming Seckbach was 'crazy', Tyson was in no doubt.

Tyson can be heard replying: "He can do if he wants to."

It remains to be seen if Canelo will ever make the leap, but a vote of confidence from a man of Tyson's calibre can only boost Canelo's belief he can conquer heavyweight, better Jones Jr. and make history of his own.

