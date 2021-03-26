Charlotte Flair announced earlier this week that she is currently absent from WWE after catching coronavirus.

The Queen had not been seen on TV since March 1 and has also been pulled from the WrestleMania 37 poster.

There was speculation that the situation surrounding her fiancee Andrade's release had something to do with her absence, but that simply isn't true.

On Monday night, she tweeted: "I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love."

While it's unconfirmed how long she'll be in isolation, WWE is reportedly planning a huge change to her WrestleMania 37 plans.

According to PWInsider, Charlotte will appear on SmackDown this week.

She was originally set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at 'Mania, but Rhea Ripley has now replaced her in that match.

WrestlingNews report that although Charlotte's new plan is not definitively known, but she could be added to the SmackDown Women's title match.

Currently, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair is challenging Sasha Banks, but those plans could change.

Andrade also teased that Charlotte might be moving to SmackDown, tweeting on Monday:

"4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the WrestleMania poster."

Given that Flair has been absent for over three weeks, it's quite likely she will indeed be back for WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10 and 11.

But, seeing her appear on SmackDown this week would be quite a shock. WWE rarely move Superstars between SmackDown and RAW outside of the draft and Charlotte is one of the company's biggest stars.

We will have to wait and see what happens, but if the reports are true, we'll see Flair back on the Blue Brand very soon and that will almost certainly have WrestleMania reprecussions.

