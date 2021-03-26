Earlier this week, sensational reports emerged from Spain suggesting Liverpool were interested in bringing Luis Suarez back to Anfield.

Now, these reports came from a pretty unreliable source so they should be taken with a huge pinch of salt.

Would Liverpool fans even want Suarez to return?

There’s no doubt the Uruguayan was a hero during his time on Merseyside, almost leading the club to their first Premier League title with an incredible individual campaign in 2013/14.

But he’s since burned his bridges and was even booed at Anfield during Barcelona’s visit in the Champions League semi final in 2019. Ahead of the first leg, Suarez promised he wouldn’t celebrate before doing just that after putting his side 1-0 up. He was also involved in numerous clashes with Liverpool players at Camp Nou.

However, at the age of 34, Suarez is still going strong and has scored 19 goals in 25 La Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid.

With Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failing to fire on all cylinders this season, would Kopites be happy with Suarez’s arrival?

Well, one fan will be delighted.

In fact, he’d happily swap Salah for Suarez with no money involved.

No, really.

“Salah’s been found out, mate,” Tommy the Liverpool told talkSPORT.

“Over the last couple of years he’s been scoring loads of goals, but this season every defender has found him out.

“You show him down the wing and stand him up, he’s got no ideas. He just sulks and sulks and sulks.

I’d take Suarez in a heartbeat. I’d dump him out, I wouldn’t even want any money for Salah at the moment, I’d just do a straight swap.

“He’s scored 25 goals this season, but how many opportunities does he have to get them goals?

“No one else is really scoring at the moment, but that’s why they need to replace Salah and get him out.

“We’re not talking about Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Firmino has been terrible all season, we all know that and I don’t know why Jurgen Klopp is so loyal to a striker to score no goals, he’s a joke.

“But that’s not who we’re talking about, we’re talking about Salah and Suarez – Salah is predictable, Suarez isn’t, so bringing him in would give us that unpredictability up front.”

Just a reminder that Salah is joint-top in the Premier League Golden Boot race this season and has scored an incredible 119 goals in 192 appearances since signing for Liverpool.

There’s just no pleasing some people…

