Shaquille O’Neal called out by Candace Parker in hilarious viral footage

Candace Parker has schooled Shaquille O'Neal on her impressive CV during an instalment of TNT's Inside The NBA.

In a clip from the post-match game analysis, the Chicago Sky forward kept co-host and NBA legend O'Neal in check with a hilarious one-liner that has gone viral on social media.

The former Lakers player seemingly wasn't aware of just how much Parker can flex on her own career. The 34-year-old is the holding Defensive Player of the Year thanks to her superb season in the WNBA, but this is an accolade that caught Shaq off-guard.

When he quizzed Parker on this impressive feat, she quickly fired back: "Take that surprise out your voice, Shaq."

It came much to the amusement of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who took to Twitter to share in Parker's quick-witted response.

Parker boasts a decorated WNBA career since being drafted by Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 to make her transition from NCAA to professional. Her debut game saw her score 34 points and break the holding record for most points scored by a rookie on a debut, which is a new record that still stands to this day.

Parker went on to win Rookie of the Year and the MVP award in the same season, becoming the first WNBA player in history to do so. She has since gone on to win back-to-back gold medals with the USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

