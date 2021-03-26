Eddie Hall's charity boxing match resurfaces as Hafthor Bjornsson fight approaches

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

We'll soon find out, as later this year Eddie 'The Beast' Hall takes on Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson in a boxing ring with the fight labelled the ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History’.

What's brought on this unusual and unprecedented bout between two former World's Strongest Man winners? Well, their feud dates back to 2017.

Back then, Bjornsson came runner up to Hall in the World's Strongest Man competition, with the Icelander accusing Hall of cheating during the Viking Press.

A war-of-words ensued since then, with tensions reaching boiling point in May 2020. In his home gym, Bjornsson broke Hall's deadlift world-record by lifting a staggering 501kg.

Not content with getting one over on his old rival, Bjornsson called out Hall by challenging him to boxing match.

After celebrating his new record, Bjornsson said 'CoreSports just offered me a seven-year contract, I have signed it already.

“Eddie Hall has been running his mouth now for weeks and I know he has been given the same contract. So Eddie, I just knocked out your record. And now I’m ready to knock you out in the ring."

It felt like Hall was always going to accept the challenge.

Athletes who reach the top of their sport often have big egos in order to have got there and Hall would've been no different. Being accused of cheating was one thing, and then seeing his record broken by the same man who accused him would've no doubt been hurting Hall.

Shortly after, Hall responded on Facebook saying; "1,000 per cent I’m going to sign those papers.

“And you know why I’m going to sign those papers… it’s not the money, it’s not the dead lift feud we’ve got going on, nothing to do with that.

“It’s because you called me a cheat at World’s Strongest Man 2017. I can’t put that to bed, I can’t forget it. People may forget it, but you’ve never apologised.

“You think you should’ve won that year, regardless of the trophies or not, and you let people know that.”

It seems like Bjornasson wanted a boxing match as Hall is no stranger to putting on a pair of gloves. A previous video on his YouTube channel showed the Brit in a charity boxing match in which he lost on points.

Albeit not the best standard to judge him from, Hall will need to step his game up if he is to get his own back on Bjornasson in the much-anticipated heavyweight showdown in September.

