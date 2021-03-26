English clubs have enjoyed a lot of success over the past 10 years.

Both Liverpool (2019) and Chelsea (2012) have triumphed in the Champions League, while the Premier League trophy has been won by five different teams since 2011.

But which member of the English elite has been the best? It's a very hard question to answer for the average unbiased football fan.

However, the folks over at the International Federation of Football History & Statistics have done the hard work for us and revealed who the winner is.

They've ordered the top Premier League teams based on the collective total of their yearly points in the 'Club World Rankings'.

Let's take a look at the results posted by IFFHS...

The top English teams

7. Everton - 1,028 points

6. Liverpool - 1,815 points

5. Tottenham - 1,861 points

4. Arsenal - 2,016 points

3. Manchester United - 2,020 points

=1. Manchester City - 2,113 points

=1. Chelsea - 2,113 points

After a decade of winning numerous trophies, Chelsea and City cannot be separated at the top.

Liverpool have been ranked below both Arsenal and Tottenham, which seems bizarre given that they're the only member of that trio to have won the Premier League and Champions League in the last 10 years.

Now we'll see how the English teams rank among the top 20 in the world...

The top 20

20. Benfica - 1,762 points

19. RB Salzburg - 1,806 points

18. Borussia Dortmund - 1,814 points

17. Liverpool - 1,815 points

16. Atletico Nacional - 1,853 points

15. Tottenham - 1,861 points

14. Gremio - 1,895 points

13. Sevilla - 1,923 points

12. Napoli - 1,946 points

11. Celtic - 2,009.5 points

10. Arsenal - 2,016 points

9. Manchester United - 2,020 points

=7. Manchester City - 2,113 points

=7. Chelsea - 2,113 points

6. Juventus - 2,272 points

5. Atletico Madrid - 2,302 points

4. Paris Saint-Germain - 2,357 points

3. Bayern Munich - 2,594.5 points

2. Real Madrid - 2,782 points

1. Barcelona - 2,877 points

Lionel Messi's Barcelona take top spot overall, with not a single English team making the top five.

Atletico Madrid's place ahead of England's big-hitters is the strangest one of all, given that Diego Simeone's side have only won La Liga once over the past decade.

They have won the Europa League and been to two Champions League finals, but surely that shouldn't be enough to finish sixth, right?

The 'Club World Rankings' see things differently, though...

