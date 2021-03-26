Francis Ngannou is currently one of the most popular and notoriously unforgiving fighters in the UFC.

Known as ‘The Predator’, the 34-year-old strung together an impressive record within the organisation since making his debut in 2015.

Ngannou’s first fight was up against Luis Henrique in Orlando, Florida, where the Cameroonian managed to stop the Brazilian with an eye-opening second-round knockout.

In just six bouts, Ngannou became the number one contender in the Heavyweight division, managing to knock out the well-respected Alistair Overeem inside one round. Ngannou faced off with champion Stipe Miocic in 2018, where he would lose via unanimous decision.

He would then suffer a further defeat to Derrick Lewis in the next fight where he would only land 11 strikes in the entire bout.

Despite this brief setback, Ngannou hit back with four consecutive and vicious first-round KOs, flooring his last opponent Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside 20 seconds and in a devastating fashion.

This leaves his record on 15-3-0 - currently one of the most awe-inspiring in the Heavyweight division.

The below is a round-up of his UFC record with opponent, result, date and event, finishing round, and how the fight was won/lost.

Francis Ngannou’s record

Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Win | UFC 249 09/05/2020 | 1 | KO/TKO

Junior Dos Santos | Win | UFC Fight Night 29/06/2019 | 1 | KO/TKO

Cain Velasquez | Win | UFC Fight Night 17/02/2019 | 1 | KO/TKO

Curtis Blaydes | Win | UFC Fight Night 24/11/2018 | 1 | KO/TKO

Derrick Lewis | Loss | UFC 226 07/07/2018 | 3 | U-DEC

Stipe Moicic | Loss | UFC 220 20/01/2018 | 5 | U-DEC

Alistair Overeem | Win | UFC 218 02/12/2017 | 1 | KO/TKO

Andrei Arlovski | Win | UFC on FOX 28/01/2017 | 1 | KO/TKO

Anthony Hamilton | Win | UFC Fight Night 09/12/2016 | 1 | SUB

Bojan Mihajlovic | Win | UFC on FOX 23/07/2016 | 1 | KO/TKO

Curtis Blaydes | Win | UFC Fight Night 10/04/2016 | 2 | KO/TKO

Luis Henrique | Win | UFC on FOX 19/12/2015 | 2 | KO/TKO

