No European player has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time of writing, the Portuguese superstar has netted 102 times for his country, which is 18 more than any other player from the continent.

It's quite the record and the Juventus star's prolificacy on the international stage got us thinking about Europe's plethora of goal-getters throughout history.

But instead of just listing the top scorers, of which most are strikers, we've decided to make things a little more interesting.

We've created an XI that features Europe's record international goalscorer in each position on the pitch.

Let's find out who makes the team...

GK - Dragan Pantelic (Yugoslavia)

Games: 19

Goals: 2

The man born in the Serbian city of Loznica is the only European goalkeeper to have scored more than one goal on the international stage. Both of Pantelic's goals came from the penalty spot, which isn't really surprising.

RB - Darijo Srna (Croatia)

Games: 134

Goals: 22

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man really was a brilliant attack-minded full-back for both club and country. Srna was named Croatia captain in 2009 and held onto the armband until he retired from international duty in 2016.

CB - Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Games: 179

Goals: 23

One of the greatest goalscoring defenders in history. Ramos' most prolific years for Spain came in 2018 and 2019, when he netted four times for La Roja. He's not done yet either...

CB - Fernando Hierro (Spain)

Games: 89

Goals: 29

No defender in the history of international football has scored more goals than Hierro. Ramos may eventually equal his record, but the current Real Madrid captain will have taken over double the amount of games to reach the 29-goal mark.

LB - Ian Harte (Republic of Ireland)

Games: 64

Goals: 12

The Irishman certainly demonstrated his famous prowess from set-pieces on international duty. In 2001, Harte scored four goals in just 10 appearances, which is mighty impressive for a left-back.

RM - Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

Games: 100

Goals: 45

One of the greatest goalscoring wingers in history. Lato won the Golden Boot at the 1974 World Cup, netting seven goals in as many games to help Poland finish third at the tournament.

CM - Michael Ballack (Germany)

Games: 98

Goals: 42

What a record. The former Chelsea man was an absolute beast in midfield for Germany and in 2004, he scored eight goals in just 13 international appearances. If anything, Ballack's record is seriously underrated in the present day.

CAM - Bobby Charlton (England)

Games: 106

Goals: 49

A true English legend and part of the country's famous 1966 World Cup-winning side. Charlton won the Ballon d'Or the same year and he's still recognised as one of the finest attacking midfielders in history.

LM - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Games: 171

Goals: 102

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's numbers for Portugal are quite incredible and he's now just seven goals behind Ali Daei's world-record haul of 109 for Iran.

ST - Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)

Games: 85

Goals: 84

The fourth-highest scorer in the history of international football, averaging pretty much a goal a game in the process. It's no wonder that there’s an award named after the Real Madrid legend.

ST - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)

Games: 68

Goals: 75

Puskas' record is top notch, but Kocsis' is a level above. The former Barcelona man averaged 1.10 goals per game for Hungary, scoring seven hat-tricks in his eight-year spell on the international scene.

