Cristiano Ronaldo was once the world's best free-kick taker.

He scored some extraordinary goals for Manchester United at the start of his career.

It didn't matter where the free-kick was located on the pitch. If Ronaldo stood over a set-piece, there was a very good chance the ball would fly into the top corner.

However, Ronaldo's free-kick powers have waned as he has got older.

Now 35, the Portuguese superstar is no where near as good at free-kicks as he used to be.

In fact, he's scored just one free-kick in 72 attempts for Juventus. His only success came in his 43rd attempt, during the Old Lady's match against Torino last July.

That, quite frankly, is an abysmal record.

Ronaldo's demise when it comes to free-kicks is baffling. But one of his teammates, Carlo Pinsoglio, has a theory.

Juventus' third-choice goalkeeper believes his poor record is simply down to bad luck.

“Cristiano always takes free kicks in training and he scores them all the time," he told Tuttosport, per Goal.

“I don't know why he can't do it in games, maybe it's just bad luck."

Pinsoglio went on to explain his friendship with Ronaldo.

"I have a beautiful friendship with him, my team-mates make fun of me saying that I'll go to the Euros with the Portugal staff and Cristiano," he added.

"Ronaldo is a simple guy, not a star, he's quiet, he likes to laugh and joke."

Pinsoglio then expressed his hope that Ronaldo would stay at the club beyond the summer.

“I don’t know, but I hope so because he has a great impact,” Pinsoglio said, per football-italia.

“He has one year left on his contract. I hope and think he will stay. In theory, he will stay unless something strange happens.”

News Now - Sport News