Paul Scholes was a better footballer than Robbie Savage. I know, shock horror.

While both were Premier League midfielders who cut their teeth at Manchester United, it's fair to say that one of them left a greater impact on the global game than the other.

That's not to say that Savage was by any means a poor player, don't get me wrong, but let's just say that Zinedine Zidane and Xavi aren't singing his praises as they do for his former teammate.

Scholes and Savage

However, Scholes and Savage's careers are once again running vaguely parallel as they move from the pitch to the television studio, hanging up their boots in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

And although both former players have offered some valuable analysis since their career moves, I don't think it's outrageous to suggest that they go about their punditry with differing styles.

We're not saying that one method is better than the other, by the way, but Scholes' earnest and serious feedback cuts a very different approach to the more bubbly and jocose nature of Savage.

Amusing incident in 2015

As a result, there have been a few instances where you'd be forgiven for thinking that Savage has driven Scholes up the wall when they've shared the same studio during a broadcast.

And that has never been clearer than during an amusing incident in 2015 where Scholes called his former United teammate a 'k***head' on live television, prompting an official apology from BT Sport.

Yeh, seriously... and it all started when presenter Darren Fletcher joked that they had 2.5 members of the Class of 92 in the studio with Savage, Scholes and Phil Neville in the hot seat.

Scholes swears at Savage on live TV

And while that was intended as a joke about Savage's United career, the co-presenter batted the insult away by suggesting that Fletcher was actually passing comment about Scholes' height.

Naturally, that didn't go well with the United legend who proceeded to reflexively mutter 'k***head' under his breath, prompting Fletcher to apologise given the time of the broadcast.

Scholes owns up to his error

And although Scholes bizarrely seemed to have forgotten that he'd sworn in the immediate aftermath of the incident, he later owned up to the footage that clearly showed his comment.

Scholes explained in the Independent: "I realise that my inadvertent remark on BT Sport that was picked up by the cameras has caused a fair bit of amusement.

"I have to be clear about one thing, the “k***head” comment was something of a reflex that came out because I must have been so relaxed on the Fletch and Sav sofa.

"In reality, I did not even realise I had said it until the presenter, Darren Fletcher, apologised on air a few minutes later. So let me clarify: I don’t think Robbie Savage is a k***head!

"We have known each other since we were kids and I enjoy being on the show with him. I am sure we said much worse to each other in those Manchester United youth teams. Anyway, it was after the 9pm watershed, right?"

