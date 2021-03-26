Women's Six Nations: RFU confirms more scrums will take place at the tournament

The Women's Six Nations starts on April 3, with some changes to the tournament in place that fans will need to be aware of.

England are looking to make it a third win in a row after lifting the trophy last year and previously in 2019.

In order for the competition to take place, players from each nation will be tested twice a week for COVID-19.

England's top flight of women's rugby, the Premier 15s, was able to go ahead this season due to changes in rugby laws. Each half was reduced to 35 minutes and there are now less scrums in matches.

However, these changes will not be replicated in the Six Nations. The Rugby Football Union's head of performance for women, Nick Ponsford, told the i. Things at this year's tournament will largely be similar to that of the past.

“The biggest thing for players is the number of scrums, which obviously will increase,” said Ponsford.

“The transition back should be relatively straightforward, and the most important thing is the adaptations allowed us to play the Premier 15s – this weekend is round 16, and we are all happy to have got that far, bearing in mind we only got to round 12 last year before it was cancelled. All the players would agree that being on the pitch has been the best thing.”

Fixtures for the tournament were released this week, with England being joined by Italy and Scotland in Pool A, while Pool B consists of France, Ireland and Wales.

The competition starts at 3pm with England beginning their defence of the trophy against Scotland at Castle Park, in Doncaster.

That will then be followed by France taking on Wales at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes, with kick-off at 8pm.

Speaking ahead of the Six Nations, CEO Ben Morel told the tournament's website how happy he is that everything is still going ahead:

“We are extremely excited to get the Women’s Six Nations underway and with a new window and a new format for fans to engage with. Our Super Saturday on 24 April looks set to ensure this year’s Championship has a compelling finale.

“Developing the Women’s Championship is absolutely central to our overall strategy. Fans have been thrilled by the Guinness Six Nations over the last two months and now the baton passes to the women’s teams, and we expect an equally thrilling sporting spectacle.”

