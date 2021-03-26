Man City transfer news: Trevor Sinclair delivers verdict on Haaland & Mbappe

Trevor Sinclair has claimed that he believes Manchester City won't be interested in the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, rumours have started to circulate regarding who Manchester City will bring in to the club.

One of the most heavily linked players has been Borussia Dortmund's Haaland, but former Citizen Sinclair believes the club may surprise everybody with their transfer activity.

What did Sinclair say?

Discussing potential transfers on talkSPORT's Breakfast show, Sinclair revealed they may not be chasing the big names.

"As I've said before, all these players that get linked to Manchester City and then they go left-wing and pluck a player from somewhere that we don't really know too much about," he said on the show.

"I think they're very cloaked and daggered the way they do business Manchester City.

"Even though Haaland's been linked and Mbappe and all these top strikers, all of a sudden they will sign these players and you'll think 'where has he come from?'

"You'll have to start googling this player and, before you know it, he's integrated with the squad and he's scoring goals for fun."

He later added: "I wouldn't be surprised if Manchester City aren't interested in any of these players."

Who have City signed previously that fits Sinclair's argument?

The acquisition of Ruben Dias best fits Sinclair's case that City will chase left-wing targets, as Guardiola's side surprised everybody and signed the Portuguese defender for £65m.

At 23 and arriving from a foreign league, it certainly seems that Dias has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

The centre-back has already developed into a key figure at the Etihad Stadium despite only signing for the club in September.

What does this mean for Haaland?

Many City fans will be hoping and praying that Sinclair's predictions for Guardiola's transfers this summer don't ring true.

Without a doubt, Haaland has developed into one of the most threatening strikers in Europe and arguably one of the most sought-after stars on the planet.

This season, the Norwegian has provided 25 goal contributions across 21 Bundesliga appearances. Furthermore, at 20-years-old, it's worrying to think that the striker is only in the infancy of his career.

Therefore, the City faithful will surely be hoping that Guardiola will land the hot prospect this summer.

