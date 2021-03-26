Manchester United believe that they will be able to use Bruno Fernandes to convince Pedro Neto to move to Old Trafford this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Neto?

Neto has been linked with a move to United in recent days after impressing at Wolves this year.

The Red Devils now feel that Fernandes could play a crucial role in getting Neto to join the club, with the pair currently on international duty together for Portugal.

How much is Neto worth and when does his contract expire?

United are expecting to have to pay upwards of £50m to sign Neto this summer.

The 21-year-old only signed a new deal with Wolves last November, which runs until June 2025.

What are Neto's stats this season?

As per WhoScored, Neto has been Wolves' top performer this year, averaging a match rating of 7.13 in the Premier League. By comparison, only Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have averaged a higher mark for United this term.

Neto's direct approach has been particularly eye-catching in 2020/21. He has completed 62 successful dribbles in the top-flight - a number only bettered by Rashford for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Rashford cannot match Neto in the 'key passes' department, though. The Portuguese attacker has managed 57 in England's top division, whilst Rashford is down at 34.

What has Nuno Espirito Santo said about Neto?

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been delighted with Neto's progress this year, and singled the youngster out for praise back in December.

Speaking to BT Sport after his side had beaten Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux, Nuno said of Neto: “It’s good to see a young player develop and improve. I think Pedro since last season has been always on a way of improvement, being more consistent in his actions.

"I think he’s playing good and he’s working hard for the team. So this is the more important aspect is that I can see he’s a team player.”

Should Wolves fans be concerned about losing attacking pair?

Football Insider revealed earlier this month that Wolves are ready to listen to offers for Adama Traore this summer.

With speculation growing that Neto, who is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, could also be on his way, this leaves the distinct possibility that the club could lose two attacking talents in the coming months.

Admittedly, Traore has struggled with his end product this year, having only registered one goal contribution in the league so far. However, according to WhoScored, he is still Wolves' second-highest rated player this season - behind Neto.

The Midlands-based side rely on pace and creativity on the counter-attack, and if they allow Neto and Traore to leave, they will lose plenty of this.

The team have only managed 28 goals in 29 league matches in 2020/21, and need to improve their attacking play next term. Without Neto and Traore, it is hard to see this happening.

