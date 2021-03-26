Everton: Lucas Vazquez transfer blow should lead to Max Aarons pursuit

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez this summer, according to AS.

What is the latest transfer news involving Vazquez?

Everton have been linked with the Spanish star in recent days, but it seems that the Bundesliga giants are now the favourites to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

How much is Vazquez worth and when does his contract expire?

Transfermarkt value Vazquez at £13.5m, who has been at Real since 2015. He also previously came through the team's youth setup.

However, despite his long-term connection with the club, Vazquez has been unable to agree a new deal to stay in the Spanish capital. With his contract up in the summer, he is set leave on a free transfer in June.

What are Vazquez's stats this season?

The 29-year-old has adapted well to his role as Real's right-back this term. Having previously been a winger, Vazquez has filled in admirably for the injured Dani Carvajal.

His attacking instincts clearly haven't deserted him. As per WhoScored, he has completed 31 successful dribbles in the league in 2020/21. This puts him comfortably ahead of Everton's Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate, who have managed nine and six successful dribbles, respectively.

Vazquez also holds a clear advantage over his Everton counterparts in the 'key passes' category. He has made 40 key passes in La Liga, whilst Coleman and Holgate have just 13 between them in the Premier League.

What did Zidane say about Vazquez?

Although Vazquez looks set to depart Real this summer, he is still highly regarded by the team's coach, Zinedine Zidane.

The former World Cup winner was full of praise for Vazquez in January, telling Goal: "It's not that I like [Lucas Vazquez] or not.

"What he's doing at the moment is very good but he's always done that, he's a very reliable player. I'm very happy for him because he's played well, there's not much more to say.

"I'm not surprised at all and I don't think his teammates are surprised either."

Should Everton move for Max Aarons instead?

With the chance to sign Vazquez seemingly slipping away, Everton ought to turn their attention towards getting Max Aarons from Norwich this summer.

The Toffees have reportedly shown interest in Aarons lately, and he would be a fine addition to the squad.

The 21-year-old has been even more effective with his dribbling than Vazquez, as confirmed by WhoScored, completing 52 dribbles when in league action this season.

He also has three assists to his name in the Championship - more than Coleman and Holgate have combined.

The youngster still has plenty of time to develop and get better, with his age suggesting that he could be a more suitable long-term option at full-back for Everton than Vazquez.

