Newcastle: Steve Harmison passionately responds after Rio Ferdinand comments

Newcastle fan Steve Harmison has slammed Rio Ferdinand for his flippant comments regarding the club.

The former Manchester United defender and television pundit has stirred the pot on his Vibe with Five podcast, as he provided a questionable solution to Newcastle's ownership problems.

What did Ferdinand say?

Discussing the situation on Tyneside, Ferdinand said the following on his podcast, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It's his club and he's doing what he wants to do and what he thinks is right," the BT Sport pundit said.

"Whether you like it or not, he's the one that's put the money up and he's doing what he thinks is right for the club.

"Whether the Geordies like it or not… a lot of them hate him and don't like him but round your money up and take over the club then."

What did Harminson say in response?

Famed cricketer Harminson recently appeared on talkSPORT's Breakfast show and delivered an impassioned speech regarding Ferdinand's comments and how he should tread carefully.

"What Rio Ferdinand said, whether it was flippant or not, you've got to remember that the people you're dealing with in the North East and talking about putting their money together. Come on, Rio," the Newcastle supporter stated.

He added: "You're asking people to put money in their pocket? We live in such a divided country in the North and South. The money in their pockets up there, they can't put food on the table.

"This is what annoys me more than anything else when people make flippant comments like that. The same people who struggle to make ends meet week to week, they go to work Monday to Friday to buy a season ticket and buy a shirt for their two kids. They go to the Saturday afternoon games because that's their life."

What is the current ownership situation at Newcastle?

Mike Ashley has held a majority share in Newcastle since May 2007 and many thought that his time in the Toon would be coming to an end last summer, as a Middle Eastern takeover was seemingly on the horizon.

However, the deal collapsed and Ashley remained the top figure at St James' Park.

Chronicle Live reported earlier this month that the Sports Direct owner is keen to get an answer from the Premier League regarding why the deal fell through.

Furthermore, he's reportedly pushed for the Premier League's top officials to be more transparent about his appeal process regarding selling the club.

Therefore, it certainly seems Ashley is taking strides towards selling the club.

