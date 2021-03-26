England got their World Cup qualifying campaign under way with a convincing 5-0 victory over San Marino on Thursday evening.

The Three Lions were expected to run out comfortable winners and they took the lead through James Ward-Prowse after 14 minutes.

Gareth Southgate's side lead by three goals at half-time, with further goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling.

Calvert-Lewin got his second just after the break, before Ollie Watkins emerged from the bench to round out the scoring.

In truth, the game was a boring affair and was not much of a contest at all.

San Marino are only a small nation and only have a handful of professional players at their disposal, meaning they were never going to get anything from the game.

Many football fans have grown tired of the international break. There will no doubt be those that are counting down the days until the Premier League returns.

And one man that can't wait for action in England's top tier to resume is Harry Redknapp.

Following the easy San Marino win, Redknapp's rant whereby he called the international break a 'dead fortnight' has gone viral once again.

You can watch it below:

"We don't win anything!" Redknapp said on BT Sport back in 2017. "We qualify, we beat all these teams, 10 out of 10 we win. We get to the tournament - useless.

"I've even lost interest, I'm sitting the other night and not even watching the game.

"I hear the commentator go 'we're playing Malta and this number 18, he works at the checkout counter in the week'.

"I'm thinking, 'what am I watching this for?' I can't wait for the Premier League to start again. I'm excited, coming here, watching a proper game [Crystal Palace vs West Ham].

"That fortnight [international break], for me, is a dead fortnight."

England will no doubt be tested more in their upcoming games against Albania and Poland.

But will Redknapp be watching? We're not so sure.

