Cardiff City news: Pundit makes admission about Harry Wilson's Bluebirds future

After making an underwhelming start to the 2020/21 campaign under former manager Neil Harris, Cardiff City's decision to replace him with Mick McCarthy has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke.

Upon his arrival, the Bluebirds were closer to the relegation zone than they were to the play-off places and thus it seemed as if they were in for a year of consolidation in the second-tier.

However, McCarthy's vast amount of experience at this level has helped Cardiff to reinvigorate their season as a run of eight wins in 12 matches has propelled them into the picture for a top-six finish.

One of the main reasons why the Bluebirds have playing so well in recent months is the presence of Harry Wilson who is enjoying a fruitful loan spell at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Since joining the Welsh outfit last October from Liverpool, the winger has scored four goals in the Championship and has provided his team-mates with 10 assists.

Making reference to Wilson, pundit Kevin Phillips has claimed that the 24-year-old could potentially make a permanent move to Cardiff this summer if the club are promoted to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider about the winger, the former Sunderland striker said: "Cardiff have every opportunity of coming up to the Premier League the way they are going.

"If I am Mick [McCarthy], I would look to sign him permanently and have him playing week in, week out.

"His career would start to go backwards if he went back to Liverpool in the summer.

"He is excelling playing football week in, week out at the moment so I think he would want to leave in the summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having marked his 22nd appearance at international level for Wales with a goal earlier this week, Wilson will be hoping to play a key role in Cardiff's push for a play-off places in the coming months.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92, Wilson has also produced a club-high total of 1.7 key passes per game in the second-tier.

A fantastic player at Championship level, the winger has all the credentials needed to thrive in the Premier League and thus Cardiff ought to consider splashing the cash to secure his services if they achieve promotion in May.

For Wilson's sake, a permanent move to the Bluebirds could be perfect at this stage of his career as he will be guaranteed first-team football which in turn will help him make considerable strides in terms of his development.

