Sunderland news: Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on Lee Burge's future

After missing out on promotion in their last two campaigns in League One, Sunderland will be aiming to finally secure a return to the Championship later this year.

Under the guidance of Lee Johnson, the Black Cats have experienced a fruitful season in the third-tier as they currently find themselves within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

Set to face Bristol Rovers tomorrow, Sunderland could potentially move up to second in the League One standings by securing a 10th away victory of the season at the Memorial Ground.

Whilst Denver Hume and Jordan Jones are expected to miss this fixture due to injury, goalkeeper Lee Burge is almost certain to feature against the Gas.

An ever-present in Sunderland's starting eleven this season, the shot-stopper has made 30 league appearances for his side.

Yet despite being the Black Cats' first-choice keeper, Burge's current deal at the Stadium of Light expires in June and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

Making reference to the 28-year-old's future, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has insisted that the club ought to give Burge a new deal which could potentially offer him the chance of playing in the Championship next season.

Speaking to Football Insider about the keeper, the 47-year-old said: "I think the club will reward him with a new contract.

"I think he deserves the opportunity to be their number one next season, whether that be in the Championship or League One.

"Yes, he has made a couple of mistakes but name me a goalkeeper in English football who has not made a mistake this season.

"He has been more consistent of late and when I have seen him recently he has pulled off some brilliant saves.

"I think he deserves a crack at the Championship next year if they get promoted."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider how well Burge has been playing in recent months for Sunderland, it would be somewhat of a shock if they don't offer him a new deal this summer.

As well as keeping a league-high total of 17 clean-sheets this season, the shot-stopper is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.72.

Whilst Burge has never featured at Championship level during his career, he certainly has the credentials needed to establish himself as a regular in this division.

Therefore, regardless of what division the Black Cats find themselves in next season, they ought to consider extending Burge's stay as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him during the upcoming transfer window.

